Troy advances to 2026 Men’s College World Series

The Troy Trojans are headed to the Men’s College World Series for the first time in program history after sweeping the Little Rock Trojans at Riddle-Pace Field.

) - The Troy Trojans are headed to the Men’s College World Series for the first time in program history after sweeping the Little Rock Trojans at Riddle-Pace Field.

Troy made school history after getting to the Super Regionals for the first time in school history after winning the Gainesville Regional. Troy made school history after getting to the Super Regionals for the first time in school history after winning the Gainesville Regional. They went on to sweep Little Rock Saturday after winning game two, 7-2. Troy opens its run in the College World Series against West Virginia on Friday.

Game times will be announced at a later date. Troy is the third Sun Belt team to reach the College World Series, joining 2000 Louisiana and 2025 Coastal Carolina. In the last two days, Troy has had two of the four most-attended games in Sun Belt history.

Those games include Louisiana vs. LSU , Troy vs. Little Rock , Coastal Carolina vs. East Carolina , and Troy vs. Little Rock Troy’s six-game winning streak is its longest of the season. Tommy Egan’s 7.1 innings matched his career high. He also pitched 7.1 innings at Georgia Southern on March 29.

With eight strikeouts, Egan now has 99 on the season, the most by a Trojan since Shane McCain’s 101 strikeouts in 2014 Noah Thigpen earned his third save of the season, two of which have come in the NCAA Tournament. He closed out the Gainesville Regional final with four innings of one-run ball against Florida. Aaron Piasecki extended his hitting streak to a career-high 12 games and reached base streak of 18 games.

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