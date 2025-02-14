Troubled Trooper Linked to Two High-Profile Murder Cases in Massachusetts

A Massachusetts state trooper at the center of misconduct allegations is embroiled in two separate high-profile murder cases, raising questions about potential bias and the integrity of investigations. Karen Read, accused of killing her boyfriend, and Ana Walshe, whose husband is accused of her murder, both had their cases investigated by the same trooper, Michael Proctor, whose career is now under scrutiny.

Two high-profile murder cases in Massachusetts are entangled with the same embattled state trooper whose on-the-job behavior has led to his suspension without pay and an internal investigation. Karen Read, a former finance professional, is accused of hitting her Boston police officer boyfriend John O'Keefe with a Lexus SUV, leaving him to die in a snowstorm. Ana Walshe, a jet-setting real estate executive, vanished on January 1, 2023, and her husband Brian Walshe is accused of killing her.

Both cases were investigated by Michael Proctor, a state trooper whose career hangs in the balance. Read's first trial, which featured embarrassing testimony from Proctor, ended in a mistrial as jurors were seen shaking their heads in court. Proctor's text messages, as revealed in court, painted a disturbing picture, with him calling Read disparaging names and expressing disturbing sentiments about her. He was subsequently suspended without pay. Read, facing a new trial scheduled for April, lost her bid to have the case dismissed on double jeopardy grounds. On the other hand, Brian Walshe's trial, set for October 21, focuses on the alleged murder and dismemberment of his wife Ana. During a December hearing, his defense team raised concerns about potential police bias from a group of Massachusetts state troopers, including Proctor. While prosecutors maintain Proctor's involvement is minimal and they won't call him to testify, the defense argues he was present for numerous witness interviews and evidence collection, suggesting potential bias. They have requested internal affairs reports regarding Proctor, alleging that state police may have cherry-picked evidence. The defense's arguments have been taken under advisement by Judge Diane Freniere, who may decide closer to the trial date. Walshe's defense has demanded all of Proctor's texts from the new case. Meanwhile, Proctor himself faces a disciplinary hearing over his conduct in the Read case, with the outcome still pending. Despite the lack of Ana Walshe's body, police accuse her husband of using their son's iPad to conduct numerous Google searches on disposing of human remains





