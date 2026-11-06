Tropical Storm Pena Forms in Pacific; US Updates on Ohio State, Iowa, and Pope

Tropical Storm Pena develops in the Pacific Ocean while US news covers Ohio State naming controversy, Iowa shooting court date, Pope Leo XIV comments, and Sen Murphy discharge.

A new tropical system has emerged in the Pacific Ocean, marking the latest weather development to monitor as meteorologists track potential strengthening in the coming days. The United States is simultaneously dealing with significant news across multiple sectors, including higher education controversies, legal proceedings, and political commentary from religious and military leaders.

Tropical Storm Pena Weather Updates

Tropical Storm Pena formed on Friday, November 6, 2026, in the Pacific Ocean, positioned well south of the Hawaiian islands. The system currently has maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (72 kph) and is moving west at 12 mph (19 kph). It is centered about 650 miles (1,046 kilometers) southeast of South Point, Hawaii, and about 1,350 miles (2,173 kilometers) east-southeast of Johnston Island.

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According to an advisory from the Miami-based U.S. National Hurricane Center, the storm is expected to strengthen over the next day or so. Forecasters predict no significant change through next week, with the system expected to remain offshore of Hawaii. No watches or warnings are in effect, and no hazards are affecting land.

Ohio State University Building Names

Retail magnate Les Wexner will not have his name removed from several Ohio State University buildings, a university official announced on Friday. This decision comes despite hundreds of complaints regarding his close association with the late sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein. The determination marks arguably the highest-profile of the denaming protests to arise at U.S. universities.

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Iowa Postal Worker Court Appearance

Jennifer Christine Pledger, a postal worker from Iowa, made her first court appearance on Friday. Police say she shot and wounded two of her female colleagues inside the regional sorting center where they all worked on Thursday. Authorities are currently investigating whether the incident was a targeted attack.

Pope Leo XIV and Chris Murphy News

Pope Leo XIV stated on Friday that he was proud to be an American and to exercise the right to vote in the U.S. midterm elections. These elections gave control of Congress to the Democrats in a repudiation of U.S. President Donald Trump and his policies. He shared these remarks while meeting with journalists en route on the papal plane.

Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy has been discharged from the hospital after suffering a stroke. He announced on Friday that he will miss several weeks of votes for recovery. His absence will impact legislative proceedings during this period of medical leave.