Tropical Storm Boris forms off Mexico's southern Pacific coast and brings flooding threat

Tropical Storm Boris has formed and is expected to bring heavy rain to parts of southern Mexico's Pacific coast.

Associated PressThis satellite image provided by CIRA/NOAA, shows Tropical Storm Boris forming just off the coast of Guerrero Mexico, on Monday, June 8, 2026. – Tropical Storm Boris formed Monday and was expected to bring heavy rain, flooding and possible mudslides to parts of southern Mexico's Pacific coast, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

Boris was located about 85 miles southeast of Acapulco and 50 miles southwest of Punta Maldonado, according to the Miami-based weather center. The storm had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and was moving northeast at 2 mph . Boris was expected to turn to the north, bringing rainfall of 4 to 10 inches to coastal areas of the states of Guerrero and Oaxaca through Monday night.

The storm was forecast to make landfall along the coast of Guerrero by Monday evening, the center said.

“This rainfall may produce life-threatening flooding and mudslides, especially in areas of steep terrain,” the center said. A tropical storm warning was in effect from Laguna de Chacahua in Oaxaca to Tecpan de Galeana in Guerrero, with tropical storm conditions expected in the area within 24 hours.formed June 3 far out to sea, posing no threat to land.began June 1, but no cyclones have formed in that basin yet this year. Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

"We bleed Spurs" — but the Knicks fans showed up tooOne tip cracked a 5-year-old murder case wide openH-E-B and the Spurs just surprised random shoppers with Finals ticketsThis Bug Could Drive Ranchers Out of the BusinessFormer SAISD cop hired to protect kids accused of waving a gun at friendsKnicks fans just got a taste of Texas hospitalityThe Mayor Got Spurs Tickets — And People Have OpinionsThieves hit a local shop during NBA Finals — and took all the Spurs shirtsAttorney Breaks Silence After Ex-Judge Accepts Lifetime Ban





ksatnews / 🏆 442. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

U.S. News Environment World News

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tropical Moisture Brings Heavy Rain Threat to the Gulf CoastRain chances jump to 70% by midday Saturday, with showers and thunderstorms likely throughout the day.

Read more »

Tropical Storm Boris forms off Mexico's southern Pacific coast, the National Hurricane Center saysThe National Hurricane Center reports that Tropical Storm Boris has formed and is expected to bring heavy rain and possible flooding to parts of southern Mexico.

Read more »

Tropical Storm Boris forms off Mexico's southern Pacific coast and brings flooding threatTropical Storm Boris has formed and is expected to bring heavy rain to parts of southern Mexico's Pacific coast.

Read more »

Tropical Storm Boris forms off Mexico's southern Pacific coast and brings flooding threatTropical Storm Boris has formed and is expected to bring heavy rain to parts of southern Mexico's Pacific coast.

Read more »