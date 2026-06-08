Tropical Storm Boris forms off Mexico's southern Pacific coast and brings flooding threat

Tropical Storm Boris has formed and is expected to bring heavy rain to parts of southern Mexico's Pacific coast.

Associated PressThis satellite image provided by CIRA/NOAA, shows Tropical Storm Boris forming just off the coast of Guerrero Mexico, on Monday, June 8, 2026. – Tropical Storm Boris formed Monday and was expected to bring heavy rain, flooding and possible mudslides to parts of southern Mexico's Pacific coast, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

Boris was located about 85 miles southeast of Acapulco and 50 miles southwest of Punta Maldonado, according to the Miami-based weather center. The storm had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and was moving northeast at 2 mph . Boris was expected to turn to the north, bringing rainfall of 4 to 10 inches to coastal areas of the states of Guerrero and Oaxaca through Monday night.

The storm was forecast to make landfall along the coast of Guerrero by Monday evening, the center said.

“This rainfall may produce life-threatening flooding and mudslides, especially in areas of steep terrain,” the center said. A tropical storm warning was in effect from Laguna de Chacahua in Oaxaca to Tecpan de Galeana in Guerrero, with tropical storm conditions expected in the area within 24 hours.formed June 3 far out to sea, posing no threat to land.began June 1, but no cyclones have formed in that basin yet this year. Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

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