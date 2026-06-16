Tropical storm alerts possibly hours away in Texas as brewing system enters Gulf

The system was designated as Invest 90L and is the first invest of the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season.

As of the latest update from the National Hurricane Center , the odds for tropical development have increased to 50% over the next seven days. and is the first invest of the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season, according to the FOX Forecast Center.in the Atlantic, Eastern and Central Pacific basins, accompanied by a number from 90 to 99 and either the suffix “L,” “E” or “C,” respectively.

The main threat across the Gulf region will entail gusty coastal winds and tropical rain, which will bring the risk of flash flooding. According to the FOX Forecast Center, confidence in tropical development will increase over the next few days in the south, fueling a flash flood risk for millions across TexasA Level 3 out of 4 flood threat has been issued each day through Thursday for various parts of the region, with widespread and locally catastrophic flooding expected over the coming days, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

Weather map showing a tropical threat with high risk in parts of Texas, including Corpus Christi and Brownsville. Deep tropical moisture will linger northward and will combine with a strong cold front dropping south into the region.

As the front drifts southward, the FOX Forecast Center predicts it will come to a halt by midweek with daily showers and As this occurs, an upper-level area of circulation will move out of northern Mexico, bringing moisture from the Gulf of America, which will result in slow-moving thunderstorms across states like Texas. , Corpus Christi, and Jackson, Mississippi, are all included in the second-highest flood risk at some point this week.

These locations could see rain totals of 5 to 8 inches through Tuesday, as the nasty weather is expected to last through mid-week. A fan walking through the rain in Houston, Texas, with a walker outside the 2026 FIFA World Cup stadium. Due to this, the NHC has placed an Area to Watch in the northwestern portion of the Gulf of America.expand.

Despite this, forecasters are keeping an eye on the low chances of Tropical Storm Arthur developing, but a dangerous flash flood risk remains. Depending on the track and timing of the potent area of circulation, forecasters may still be tracking flash flooding through Friday, as some models show the system moving south into next weekend.





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