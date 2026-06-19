Tropical Remnants Fuel Flooding and Tornadoes in Gulf Coast

Tropical Storm Arthur has dissipated, but its moisture and energy are still causing powerful storms with flooding rain in Louisiana and Mississippi. Other weather-related news includes a 'volnado' spotted in Hawaii, a colorful lake in British Columbia, a study linking an 'Atlantic cold blob' to ocean current collapse, El Niño declaration, and a record attempt on Mount Everest.

Tropical remnants fuel dangerous flooding and tornadoes in Gulf Coast Tropical Storm Arthur has dissipated, but its extreme moisture and energy are still creating powerful storms with flooding rain in Louisiana and Mississippi.

'Volnado' spotted during Kīlauea eruption in Hawaii A"volando" was seen swirling next to lava fountains during the Kilauea volcano’s latest eruption on Hawaii’s Big Island. This lake, located just outside of Osoyoos in British Columbia, has distinctive, colorful spots that are created by a combination of its chemistry, geology and climate.

CNN's Laura Paddison explains how a new study links this"cold blob" in the Atlantic Ocean to the weakening and potential collapse of a critical system of ocean currents that would have catastrophic consequences worldwide. El Niño has officially been declared and is projected to become one of the strongest ones we've ever seen. CNN Lead Meteorologist Brandon Miller explains how this will impact global weather in the months to come.

Oliver Foran is attempting to beat the Guinness World Record for fastest sea-to-summit, non-motorized ascent of the world's tallest mountain. His team filmed the moment they were engulfed by an avalanche on their journey, which is in partnership with YouTurn Limited, an Australian non-profit providing mental health support.

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Tropical Storm Arthur Hawaii Volcano Lake Osoyoos Atlantic Cold Blob El Niño

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