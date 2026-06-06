Tropical Moisture Brings Heavy Rain Threat to the Gulf Coast

Rain chances jump to 70% by midday Saturday, with showers and thunderstorms likely throughout the day.

deep plume of tropical moisture streams northward from the Gulf. This setup will support numerous showers and thunderstorms throughout the day, with periods of very heavy rainfall possible.

Rain and thunderstorms will become widespread at times today, and the atmosphere contains an unusually high amount of moisture for early June. That means any storm that develops will be capable of producing. If you get underneath one of the heavier bands of rain, rainfall rates could be intense enough to quickly overwhelm drainage systems.

Reduced visibility during heavier downpours2 to 4 inches of rainfallSunday: More Rain, Especially Early The unsettled pattern continues into Sunday, with additional showers and thunderstorms likely, especially during the morning and midday hours. Rain coverage should gradually decrease later in the day, but scattered storms remain possible. Any additional rainfall will fall on already saturated ground, so localized flooding concerns may persist.

Rough surf and strong currents remain in placeThunderstorms moving across the coast could produce dangerous lightning and sudden reductions in visibilityLooking Ahead Conditions should slowly improve Sunday night into early next week as the deepest tropical moisture begins shifting away from the Gulf Coast. Rain chances will decrease, while temperatures and humidity begin climbing back toward more typical summer levels.





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