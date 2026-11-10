Tropic Skincare Ambassadors Earn Little as Founder Admits Scheme Is Not an Income Driver

Money Mail finds four in ten Tropic Skincare ambassadors earn below the national living wage, while founder Susie Ma says it is not an income driver.

Chloe Goodfellow, a social worker from Burton-on-Trent, has been a brand ambassador for Tropic Skincare and regularly promotes its products in videos on her social media accounts. An investigation by Money Mail has found that she now earns just £150 a month from the scheme, despite selling £3,000 worth of products in her best single month. Tropic Skincare relies on more than 20,000 commission-based sellers across Britain, and many of them are women looking to earn extra money.

Money Mail's investigation found that four in ten Tropic Skincare ambassadors earn less than the national living wage for the hours they put in. Tropic Skincare is run by Susie Ma, the company's multi-millionaire founder, who admitted in an interview with Money Mail that the ambassador programme is not an income driver. The findings raise questions about how the scheme is marketed to people who want flexible work.

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How the Tropic Skincare Ambassador Model Works

Tropic Skincare does not sell through retailers. Instead, its ambassadors sell creams, sprays and toners directly to customers in exchange for a share of commission. These products include the company's signature body scrub and face mist.

To find buyers, ambassadors message friends and family, post on social media and host glitzy pamper parties. The model is similar to the approach used for years by a handful of skincare and household companies. Older direct-selling brands such as Tupperware and Avon may have faded from public attention, but Money Mail reports that mid-life and younger women are now joining Tropic Skincare in large numbers.

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On the company's website, the scheme is described as flexible work that can bring extra income around a busy life. Money Mail found that the reality is far less lucrative for many participants. One ambassador, Chloe Goodfellow, said she could not make enough from the role to work full-time.

Founder Susie Ma Defends the Ambassador Programme

Susie Ma says the ambassador programme is not designed to make people rich. In her interview with Money Mail, she said: 'This is not a get rich quick scheme. We don't openly say that this is an income opportunity. We never want to paint a false picture of what being an ambassador is like.' She described the role instead as a way of sharing products people like with others.

Critics have labelled Tropic Skincare a multi-level marketing business, known as an MLM. Such businesses encourage independent sales reps to sell company products to friends and family and recruit others to join. Some companies pressure new recruits to spend hundreds of pounds on products to sign up, and very few reps are able to turn a decent profit. Sceptics argue that these firms promote an unattainable dream, often to vulnerable women who need flexible work.

Susie Ma rejects that label. When asked whether Tropic Skincare is an MLM, she said: 'We call ourselves community commerce. We sell our products through our community. We use a multi-level marketing payment structure.' She has said she worked to create a compensation structure without the nastiness of MLMs when she partnered with Lord Sugar.

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Ambassador Earnings Gap and Next Steps for Tropic

Money Mail's findings show that ambassadors earn far less than the scheme's marketing suggests. Four in ten take home less than the national living wage, and some earn just £155 a month for an estimated three hours of work every week.

Tropic Skincare began in 2004, when Susie Ma sold her grandmother's homemade scrub at Greenwich Market. The company now turns over £76.7million. Ma first appeared on television in 2011 on The Apprentice, where Lord Sugar offered her £200,000 for a 50 per cent stake in the business. Lord Sugar later sold his stake back to Susie Ma in 2023 for an undisclosed sum.

Susie Ma is set to become a permanent fixture on Dragons' Den next year, which will bring Tropic Skincare and its business model to a wider television audience. For ambassadors such as Chloe Goodfellow, the gap between the company's promotion and her monthly earnings remains the central issue as the scheme continues to recruit sellers across Britain.