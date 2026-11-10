Tropic Skincare Ambassadors Earn Less Than Living Wage, Money Mail Finds

Money Mail found four in ten Tropic Skincare ambassadors earn below the national living wage, despite flexible extra income claims.

Chloe Goodfellow, a social worker from Burton-on-Trent, is one of more than 20,000 commission-based sellers promoting Tropic Skincare creams and sprays across Britain. Money Mail's investigation found that four in ten of these ambassadors earn less than the national living wage for the hours they put in. Chloe once sold £3,000 worth of products in a single month at her peak, but she now makes just £150 a month selling the brand.

Tropic Skincare, founded by Susie Ma, sells natural products such as its signature body scrub and face mist. The company does not stock its products in retailers. Instead, its ambassadors sell directly to customers, mostly women from ordinary households, in exchange for a share of commission.

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How the Tropic Skincare Ambassador Model Works

Tropic Skincare relies on an army of ambassadors who sell its expensive moisturisers and toners directly to customers. The sellers use messaging friends and family, posting on social media and hosting glitzy pamper parties to secure sales.

Critics have labelled the firm's business model a so-called multi-level marketing scheme, known as an MLM. Such schemes encourage independent sales reps to sell company products to friends and family and recruit others to join. In some cases, new recruits are pressured to spend hundreds of pounds on products to sign up, and very few reps are able to turn a decent profit.

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Money Mail found that Chloe's experience reflects the wider picture. She told the publication that she could not earn enough to work full-time as a Tropic ambassador. She said: 'For me, I wouldn't make enough from it. I'm trying to save for a house. If I don't get a proper job, I wouldn't be buying a house any time soon.'

Susie Ma and Lord Sugar on the Income Question

Susie Ma, the company's multi-millionaire founder, has acknowledged that the ambassador programme is not an income driver for most participants. In a candid interview with Money Mail, she said: 'This is not a get rich quick scheme. We don't openly say that this is an income opportunity. We never want to paint a false picture of what being an ambassador is like.'

Ma instead describes the role as a way of sharing the products you like with others. However, the company's website promotes the scheme as flexible work that can provide extra income around a busy life. When asked whether Tropic is an MLM, Ma said the company calls itself community commerce and uses a multi-level marketing payment structure.

Ma began by selling homemade body scrubs at Greenwich Market. Lord Sugar offered her £200,000 for a 50 per cent stake in the business after she appeared on The Apprentice in 2011, and he later sold his stake back to Susie in 2023 for an undisclosed sum. Ma has said she worked to create a compensation structure without the nastiness of MLMs.

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Earnings Gap and What Comes Next for Ambassadors

The company, which began in 2004 and now turns over £76.7 million, continues to rely on commission-based sellers to drive its growth. Money Mail's findings show that the typical ambassador earnings gap sits sharply below the level of a full-time wage, with those surveyed taking home just £155 a month for an estimated three hours of work every week.

Ma is set to become a permanent fixture on Dragons' Den next year, a development that could raise the profile of Tropic Skincare and its ambassador model with a wider audience. Prospective sellers who are drawn in by the promise of flexible extra income should weigh these earnings figures carefully before committing their time or money.