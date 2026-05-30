Troops must meet weight standard for free ticket to White House UFC fight

Senior Pentagon leaders are putting together lists of uniformed US service members who will be offered the chance to attend the UFC fight at the White House next month hosted by President Donald Trump, but tickets will only be given to those who meet military body composition standards, according to guidance memos reviewed by CNN and sources...

Senior Pentagon leaders are putting together lists of uniformed US service members who will be offered the chance to attend the UFC fight at the White House next month hosted by President Donald Trump, but tickets will only be given to those who meet military body composition standards, according to guidance memos reviewed by CNN and sources familiar with the process.

CNN’s Zachary Cohen reports. CNN’s Zachary Cohen reports.

One survivor was rescued from a flooded cave in Laos after being trapped for over a week. CNN's Will Ripley and Kocha Olarn spoke with the rescue diver that performed the extraction to get the first person out. Former Attorney General Pam Bondi defended the Justice Department’s handling of the Epstein files release during a long-sought interview with lawmakers on May 29. According to Democrats, Bondi repeatedly said her successor, Todd Blanche, was largely in charge.

CNN’s Paula Reid reports. Heavy clashes between protesters and federal law enforcement erupted again Thursday night outside an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center in New Jersey. Detainees at the facility have been on a week-long hunger strike over inhumane conditions, according to their lawyers. One survivor was safely guided out of a remote cave in Laos after villagers became trapped there over a week ago.

Others remain inside as specialist cave divers on a multinational team are racing to free them. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he told the country’s military to increase its takeover of Gaza as Hamas accuses Israel of “undermining” the ceasefire agreement. CNN’s Oren Liebermann reports. Secretary of the Smithsonian Institution Lonnie Bunch III told CNN that the Trump administration did not direct the 'America 250' museum exhibit.

Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket experienced an anomaly during a ground test known as a hotfire Thursday in Cape Canaveral, Florida, the company shared on X."All personnel are accounted for," according to the X post.





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