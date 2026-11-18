The York County Coroner's Office confirmed it was called to the scene, but the man who was found dead at the home was not injured in the fire.

The fire started just before midnight on Tuesday around the 500 block of Detters Mill Road near Memory Lane and Carlisle Road. Emergency dispatchers said the initial call came in as a house fire, leading to several firefighters battling an overnight house fire.

The fire started just before midnight on Tuesday around the 500 block of Detters Mill Road near Memory Lane and Carlisle Road. Dispatch said the fire is under control, and fewer than a dozen units are at the scene, according to online dispatch records. Traffic in the area could experience restrictions, and the Pennsylvania State Police were investigating the fire.

Also read Elderly woman dies following crash in Adams County: troopers

The coroner's office confirmed it was called to the scene, but the man who was found dead at the home was not injured in the fire. Trooper James Grothey confirmed Wednesday morning that the incident was being investigated as a suicide-related death and that the man set the home on fire.

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A Lancaster County wildlife center said a rescued owl survived a shocking ordeal after colliding with a tractor-trailer and getting stuck in its air dam for 70 miles at 65 mph. The bird only suffered a left-eye injury. The York County Coroner's Office confirmed it was called to the scene, but the man who was found dead at the home was not injured in the fire.

Fugitive found hiding in crawl space with cocaine in Lancaster County home: police A pair of fugitives was arrested on Monday after being found by Lancaster Township police, who were called to assist with township planning and zoning, according to a news release. For the first time in 18 years, dog owners who use Happy Tails Dog Park in Lower Paxton Township will soon have to pay to get in-- a change that has sparked pushback from residents who say a public park should remain