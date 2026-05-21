Trolls Movie: DreamWorks Animation, Disney, and the Power of Friendship

The Trolls movie is a heartwarming tale of friendship and the power of believing in oneself. It is based on a toy line created by Danish woodcarver Thomas Dam in the late 1950s and is produced by DreamWorks Animation, known for hit franchises like Shrek, Kung Fu Panda, and How to Train Your Dragon. The Trolls franchise has global rights except in Scandinavia, where the Dam Family holds the rights. The film tells the story of the happy titular creatures and their enemies, the Bergens, who believe eating Trolls is the only way to become happy. The Trolls escape and live safely in hiding, but their peaceful life is disrupted when Princess Poppy celebrates their 20th anniversary of escaping. Poppy teams up with Branch on a journey to save kidnapped Trolls, including Poppy's friends. The Trolls received positive reception and grossed over $125 million against a $125 million budget. The film received an Oscar nomination for its original song 'Can't Stop the Feeling' performed by Justin Timberlake. The song has over 1.9 billion views on YouTube.

The Trolls movie is an Oscar-nominated film produced by DreamWorks, known for hit franchises like Shrek, Kung Fu Panda, and How to Train Your Dragon.

It is based on a toy line created by Danish woodcarver Thomas Dam in the late 1950s. The Trolls franchise has global rights except in Scandinavia, where the Dam Family holds the rights. The film tells the story of the happy titular creatures and their enemies, the Bergens, who believe eating Trolls is the only way to become happy.

The Trolls escape and live safely in hiding, but their peaceful life is disrupted when Princess Poppy celebrates their 20th anniversary of escaping. Poppy teams up with Branch on a journey to save kidnapped Trolls, including Poppy's friends. The Trolls received positive reception and grossed over $125 million against a $125 million budget. The film received an Oscar nomination for its original song 'Can't Stop the Feeling' performed by Justin Timberlake. The song has over 1.9 billion views on YouTube





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