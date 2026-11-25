Jayden Maiava leads USC against UCLA as they aim for a conference championship appearance and playoff berth in a critical season finale matchup.

On November 21, 2026, the Southern California Trojans entered a pivotal moment in their season as they prepared to face the No. 9 UCLA Bruins. The upcoming game in Los Angeles, California, carried immense weight for both programs. It represented a direct path to a conference championship appearance and a potential berth into the College Football Playoff. For senior quarterback Jayden Maiava, the matchup offered a chance to maintain a perfect 2-0 record against their arch-rivals.

Rivalry Week Excitement and Preparation

Maiava described the atmosphere of rivalry week as intensely real and highly exciting. The team engages in unique traditions, such as taping up statues around the stadium, which heightens the competitive spirit. The quarterback emphasized that the entire week of preparation focuses heavily on the significance of the event. He noted that the stakes are far higher than a typical regular-season contest, requiring a focused mindset from every player.

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The senior signal-caller acknowledged that the moment could easily overwhelm a team. However, he stressed that the Trojans treat the game as a single-week season. This perspective allows the squad to maintain their routine while recognizing the unique pressure of the occasion. Maiava stated that staying connected as a group is essential for navigating the high-stakes environment.

UCLA Defense Stands as Major Hurdle

Los Angeles faces a formidable defensive unit that ranks among the nation's best. The UCLA defense currently sits at No. 7 in points allowed per game, giving up only 14.45 points on average. Their prowess extends to yardage, where they rank No. 3 in total yards allowed per game at 260.8 yards. The unit is also No. 1 in yards allowed per play, surrendering just 4.0 yards per attempt.

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UCLA's effectiveness is further highlighted by their No. 5 ranking in third-down conversion rate, holding opponents to a .296 percent success rate. The defense has generated significant takeaways, recording 20 interceptions throughout the season. Their ability to force turnovers is complemented by 11 forced fumbles and 12 recoveries, creating difficult conditions for opposing offenses.

Key defenders anchor this stout front. Linebacker Sammy Omosigho serves as the team's best run stopper with 51 run tackles and 30 run stops. Omosigho has missed only four tackles against the run and leads the team in sacks with 5.5. Linebacker Jalen Woods provides additional strength, leading the team with 75 total tackles and recording 2.5 sacks of his own.

Offensive Balance and Player Health

Maiava recognizes that his offense features talented runners who often outperform him in terms of playmaking ability. His role involves getting the ball to these athletes so they can execute the plays they have been making all season long. The quarterback emphasized that the offensive line and receivers must perform their duties to give the runners the opportunity to succeed. This collective effort is crucial for sustaining drives against a top-tier defense.

The running game showed significant improvement in Week 12 against the Maryland Terrapins. Despite a slow start that saw the offense gain only 55 rushing yards in the first half, the backfield duo of Waymond Jordan and King Miller took over. They combined for 140 rushing yards, with Jordan scoring two touchdowns. This surge demonstrated the offensive line's ability to create space when the team focused on fundamentals.

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Senior running back Waymond Jordan has been instrumental in this recent success. Jordan missed a majority of spring and fall camp due to recovery from a procedure on an injured ankle. A soft benching in Week 8 also limited his earlier involvement. However, since returning to full health, Jordan has rushed for 169 yards and three touchdowns in the past three games. Maiava praised Jordan's dedication to his recovery and preparation, highlighting the senior's resilience as a major asset to the team.

Looking Ahead to Season Finale

As the season concludes, the Trojans must maintain their intensity on the road. Maiava noted the appeal of playing in such a renowned venue but kept the focus on execution. The team aims to stay dialed in and connected as they face one of the most challenging defenses in the country. Success in this game will determine their legacy for the year and secure their place in the postseason.

The preparation leading up to the game involves rigorous work to ensure the offense is ready for any scenario. Maiava and his teammates understand that talent alone is not enough against a disciplined unit like UCLA. The focus remains on playing connected as a group, executing the basics, and leveraging the health of key players like Jordan to control the game.