Trojan Horse Popcorn Bucket Revealed for Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey

A new popcorn bucket shaped like a Trojan Horse has been unveiled for director Christopher Nolan's upcoming epic film The Odyssey, aligning with the movie's theme and plot. This follows the earlier reveal of an IMAX camera-themed bucket. The film, set for release on July 17, 2026, features a star-studded cast including Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, and Tom Holland. Ticket presales have already caused significant online excitement and reported chaos.

A new popcorn bucket design for the upcoming film The Odyssey , directed by Christopher Nolan , has been revealed. The bucket is shaped like a Trojan Horse , with the popcorn compartment located in the midsection of the structure.

This design ties directly into the film's source material and overall narrative. The film's official social media account shared a brief clip showcasing the product, stating: The Trojan Horse Popcorn Bucket has arrived. Experience The Odyssey in theaters 07.17.26. This is the second popcorn bucket revealed for the film within a short timeframe.

Previously, a limited edition bucket modeled after an IMAX camera was unveiled. While that earlier design was visually striking, the Trojan Horse version is more thematically aligned with the epic story, which may make it more appealing to fans and collectors. The Odyssey boasts an impressive ensemble cast including Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Lupita Nyong'o, John Leguizamo, Jon Bernthal, Zendaya, Himesh Patel, Mia Goth, and Jimmy Gonzales in key roles.

In recent interviews, director Christopher Nolan expressed his enthusiasm for the project, calling it an epic film as the subject matter demands, but noting that it is shorter than some of his previous works. He also emphasized the weight of the assignment: Anyone taking on The Odyssey is taking on the hopes and dreams of people for epic movies everywhere, and that comes with a huge responsibility.

Ticket sales for The Odyssey in IMAX and other premium formats have already begun ahead of its scheduled release on July 17, 2026. Early demand has been intense, with reports describing historic ticketing chaos triggered by presales. The film's marketing continues to generate significant buzz online, with each new reveal drawing widespread attention from audiences eagerly awaiting Nolan's adaptation of the classic Greek poem.

Additional promotional materials have offered glimpses of how the film will look across different theatrical presentations, further fueling anticipation. Mintu Kumar Tomar is an Entertainment and Gaming writer at Evolve Media, covering trending news in the industry. He contributes articles on popular video games and movies, bringing his passion and expertise to create engaging content for readers. Outside of work, he enjoys playing video games and watching films or TV series to stay updated with the entertainment world





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