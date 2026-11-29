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Utah Mammoth defenseman Mikhail Sergachev takes a shot on goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Nashville Predators, Friday, Nov. 27, 2026, in Nashville, Tenn.

Vincent Trocheck scored the only goal of the shootout and the Utah Mammoth beat the Nashville Predators 6-5 on Friday. Anders Lee scored twice, Clayton Keller and Mikhail Sergachev each had a goal and an assist, and Lawson Crouse also scored for Utah. Karel Vejmelka made 16 saves for the Mammoth, who have won four of their last five games. MacKenzie Weegar finished with three assists.

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Filip Forsberg, Alexander Kerfoot, Roman Josi, Ross Colton and Mavrik Bourque scored for Nashville. Juuse Saros made 30 saves for the Predators, who had their two-game winning streak halted. The Predators entered the third period trailing 3-2 and battled back, scoring three goals in the period before Utah forced overtime and and eventually earned a victory over their Central Division rival.