Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Prime Minister Unal Ustel states federal negotiations failed at the 2017 Crans-Montana Conference, demanding sovereign equality.

Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Prime Minister Unal Ustel has formally declared that the diplomatic search for a federal settlement structure in Cyprus has definitively ended. He attributed the final collapse of these negotiations to the international community's unilateral recognition of the Greek Cypriot administration as the island's sole legitimate state. This stark position was communicated during a high-level meeting with Maria Angela Holguin Cuellar, the personal envoy of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, at the National Unity Party headquarters.

Ustel anchored his argument on the historical record, stating that the core of the federal agreement search concluded at the 2017 Crans-Montana Conference in Switzerland. He asserted that any attempt to reintroduce this failed model under different names or modified methods will not contribute to a viable solution for the island. The Prime Minister emphasized that the Greek Cypriot administration has consistently shown no willingness to accept a partnership based on political equality and power-sharing.

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The Turkish Cypriot leader drew specific attention to the international status granted to the Greek Cypriot administration, describing it as unjustly bestowed by global powers. He argued that this external recognition allows the continuation of an unequal dynamic that hinders genuine resolution and blocks progress. Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Ustel conveyed the Turkish Cypriot people's messages clearly to the UN envoy, stressing that there are two separate peoples and states on the island.

Ustel highlighted the upcoming visit of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to Cyprus, scheduled for July 27-29, 2026, as a critical moment for diplomatic clarity. He stated that this visit would once again demonstrate the absence of common ground for launching formal negotiations under the current framework. Ustel argued that a sustainable and mutually acceptable settlement can only be achieved through the reaffirmation of the Turkish Cypriot people's inherent rights to sovereign equality.

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He insisted that equal international status is a non-negotiable prerequisite for any lasting peace agreement on the island. Ustel underlined that a realistic, sustainable, and lasting settlement requires the recognition of the sovereign equality of the island's two peoples and two states. He called on the international community, particularly the United Nations, to acknowledge these political realities on the ground rather than pursuing outdated frameworks.

The declaration by Prime Minister Unal Ustel signals a significant hardening of the Turkish Cypriot position ahead of the 2026 UN Secretary-General's visit. By explicitly stating that the federal model failed in 2017, he is attempting to reset the baseline for any future diplomatic engagements with global actors. This approach challenges the existing narrative that a bizonal, bicommunal federation remains the viable path forward for resolving the conflict.

The TRNC government is now urging global actors to accept the reality of two distinct states rather than pursuing a unified state structure that Turkey and Turkish Cypriots view as fundamentally flawed. Ustel's remarks reaffirm the Turkish Cypriot leadership's position that future negotiations must be based on sovereign equality and equal international status. This represents a decisive shift away from the traditional federal framework that has dominated diplomatic discussions for decades.

This strategic pivot marks a new phase in Cyprus diplomacy, moving away from compromise on a single state model toward a demand for mutual recognition. The Turkish Cypriot leadership believes that only by acknowledging the two-state reality can a just and permanent solution be achieved. The upcoming UN visit will likely serve as the first major test of this new diplomatic stance in international forums.