TRNC PM Ustel Condemns Flag Burning in Greek Cyprus as Attack on Turkish Honor

Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Prime Minister Unal Ustel condemns anti-Turkish protests and flag burning by Greek Cypriot demonstrators during the 43rd anniversary celebrations.

TRNC Prime Minister Unal Ustel has issued a stern condemnation of the desecration of Turkish and Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus flags during recent public demonstrations, demanding immediate action from Greek Cypriot authorities.

The Prime Minister described the burning of these national symbols as an open attack on the honor of the Turkish nation and an act of insolence that is both unacceptable and unforgivable. Ustel emphasized that this behavior reflects a deeply entrenched mentality fostered by the Greek Cypriot Administration over many years.

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In a formal written statement released on Saturday, Ustel outlined his government's position on the inflammatory events that occurred during protests marking the 43rd anniversary of the TRNC. He noted that the chants of hatred, hostility, and anger directed at the Turkish Cypriot people and their motherland were part of a deliberate policy of enmity.

The protests were not isolated incidents but included participation from teachers and members of parliament, lending institutional weight to the anti-Turkish sentiment. Ustel argued that encouraging young people to chant hateful slogans and turning schools into centers for spreading hostility demonstrates the depth of the hostility being cultivated.

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Greek Cypriot protesters were seen displaying Greek and Byzantine flags while simultaneously burning Turkish and TRNC flags. They chanted "Death to Turks, Cyprus is Greek" and attempted to march toward the TRNC border, but Greek Cypriot police prevented them from proceeding.

Ustel highlighted the hypocrisy of the Greek Cypriot leadership, who deliver speeches about peace and reconciliation while organizing demonstrations where national flags are burnt. He stated that their actions on the ground tell a completely different story from their diplomatic rhetoric.

The Prime Minister further criticized the Greek Cypriot administration's education ministry for issuing a circular instructing schools not to mark students as absent if they participated in the demonstrations. This directive was viewed as a systemic effort to normalize anti-Turkish sentiment among the youth.

Ustel called for immediate accountability from the Greek Cypriot leadership, demanding they put an end to this policy of enmity. He insisted that they must take necessary action against those responsible for the attacks on the flags and stop normalizing hatred in educational institutions.

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The TRNC government reiterated its resolute stance in the face of any attack on Turkish Cypriot values and the Turkish nation. Ustel stated that they will always protect the rights of the Turkish Cypriot people and their motherland under all circumstances.

He emphasized that the protection of the sacred symbols of freedom and the honor of the nation are non-negotiable priorities for the TRNC. Any further attempts to attack the existence or symbols of the Turkish Cypriot people would be met with unwavering resistance.