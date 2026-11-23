Triumph just unveiled the latest update to the Triple Street, the 798 RS. The naked sportbike is more powerful and lighter than before.

What Movie Inspired Vintage Modern’s First Muscle Car? We’ll Give You 60 Seconds to Decidemodel yet, the 798 RS. A racing-derived powertrain means that the two-wheeler packs more of a punch than before, while weighing less thanks to a new aluminum chassis.

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando Got Married in Matching Saint Laurent Since its launch in 2007, the Triple Street has been the go-to choice for Triumph fans looking for a middleweight naked sportbike. Each version of the model has paired a competition-grade powertrain—the company is the current engine provider for the Moto2 World Championship racing series—with a stripped-down buildstill been street-legal. The 798 RS is no different, but it’s safe to say that it takes things to a new level.

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The chief reason for this is its new 798cc inline-triple engine heavily informed by the unit that will power the next-gen of Moto2 bikes. The mill, which features larger valves and a more efficient airflow system, pumps out 133 hp and 63 ft lbs of torque. Triumph says those numbers make the motorcycle the most powerful middleweight model currently on the market,.

It’s definitely more powerful than its predecessor, the 765 RS, which made 128 hp and 59 ft lbs of torque. But Triumph didn’t stop at just adding more power. The 798 RS is also the lightest Triple Street yet. It tips the scales at just 403 pounds thanks to its new aluminum frame and subframe, which is 13 pounds less than the 765 RS.

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The bike is also more agile, thanks to a shorter and stiffer fork, a 3.96-gallon aluminum fuel tank, and a lower center of gravity resulting from its redesigned exhaust system. Other upgrades include a fully adjustable Öhlins STX46 rear suspension, Brembo Stylema brakes, and Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa V3 tires. There is even a new technology suite, which includes seven selectable ride modes, five of which are preset and two that can be customized.

Triumph is taking the first inquiries for the Triple Street 798 RS now through its website. Pricing for the naked sportbike starts at $14,595, with deliveries expected to begin early next year. Bryan Hood is a digital staff writer at Robb Report.

Before joining the magazine, he worked for the New York Post, Artinfo and New York magazine, where he covered everything from celebrity gossip to…SporticoWhy New Wave Music Won’t Go Away: New Documentary Explores How Synthesizers, MTV and Androgyny Built the Enduring Genre