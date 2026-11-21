NBA player Tristan Thompson—who shares kids True, 8, and Tatum, 4, with Khloe Kardashian—said he invested in Anthropic AI years ago and is seeing the rewards after it raised over $81 billion in IPO.

At least, that’s true when it comes to his early investment in Anthropic AI, the artificial intelligence company that saw major financial wins this week when it went public and sold $81.3 billion worth of stock shares, according tothat he got involved in the tech brand over two years ago while visiting San Francisco as part of his NBA schedule when he was playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

, now a Senior White House Policy Advisor on Artificial Intelligence, who he described as a "great buddy of mine.

Also read Anthropic Opens on Nasdaq After Largest IPO in History, Raising $81 Billion

" "The only friend that I had in SF during those Finals runs that was picking the Cavaliers to win, he opened up these doors," Thompson recalled in the interview published Nov. 19. "Going to dinners and and meeting people. I think SF is one of those towns where a lot of great founders and early startups, they want to come together and build this ecosystem.

""And I said, 'You know what? Let me insert myself in,'" the 35-year-old said.

"I'm the tall guy walking in. I'm probably about 10 inches taller than everyone else, and , 'Tell me what you're working on.

'""We're in a group chat and everyone's just talking about what they're going to do to celebrate," Thompson shared. "I said, 'Guys, the one thing we have to do is do a dinner. We got to break bread again.

'"Because, as the Miami Heat player admitted, his ventures don't always pay off like Anthropic did, breaking records with its initial public offering On the flip side, celebrities receive a starting salary of $125,000. As they cha-cha further into the competition, stars receive additional bonuses with the semifinalists and finalists getting paid up to $50,000 extra.

“I felt I did OK, but Jennifer and Courteney? Amazing,” she raved.

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“David and Matt? They had me laughing so hard. And thenthey put into that initial fame-making season weren't cheap.

"I think the first year we had that big party in my great room," the father of four reflected. "I think that show cost me $150,000 the first year. "“They were only offering $35,000 to be in this film, and it is the best $35,000 I ever earned,” the billionaire media mogul, reflecting on her breakout movie. “It was great they offered me a million dollars.

I feel like everyone was making a statement. ” And it paved the way for her to make hundreds of millions more, though sometimes her participation doesn’t cost a thing.for the money. Rather, he took on the role of a Hungarian architect suffering for his art in post-WWII America for $250,000 and won his second Oscar for Best Actor.

's 50th anniversary special how he spent his money when he was first hired at the age of 20 in 2014. “It’s like three grand an episode, so I think I got dinner. ”reportedly earning $750 an episode back in 1975.

Which was roughly equivalent to $3,300 in 2014, according to the Consumer Price Index Inflationnow that he’s in his record 22nd season, the former Nickelodeon star had to start somewhere.during the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike—which was prompted in part by streamers like Netflix not making it a practice to pay additional compensation to cast and crew once a show had become a big hit. July 24.

"8 episodes over six months. " She continued, “i did all of the promo and had KEY ART for this show, flew round trip from NYC to SF to shoot for every episode, was kept for days without pay/working. i barely qualified for insurance. " And, Dorfman added, “within the first 28 days of release, the show's season 1 garnered a total of 476 million view hours. this is why we strike.

", I made a point to find out what everyone was making,” he said. “I'd always figure it out—either a conversation where I get it out of them or I backchannel through an agent. "] and I each made a buck for doing it. ”speaking truth to power in the 1950s had legs, though: Making his Broadway debut, Clooney wrapped his months-long stint playing Murrow in a stage adaptation of the film in June 2025.

And with the play having grossed a Broadway record $3.3 million during a preview weekwas paid “the absolute minimum they were legally allowed to pay me” because no one in the production really wanted to hire him except director He made so little, Bale shared, that he remembered “sitting in the makeup trailer and the makeup artists were laughing at me because I was getting paid less than any of them. ”However, the actress—who played Daenerys Targaryen for eight seasons between 2011 and 2019—noted that the money she made throughout the HBO show did provide her with enough financial security to pay off her parents’ mortgage.

His uncle may have been Rico, but Jon Heder confirmed in 2010 that he was “initially” only paid $1,000 forAfter the irreverent comedy became a sleeper hit, he was able to renegotiate for a piece of the profits, telling theLarry Madowo in January 2025.

"And still—with two Oscar nominations and been in many big blockbuster films—and yet I’m still struggling financially to make a living. ", “a fee that I then had to pay directly to the Screen Actors Guild to join the union. So really, I got paid nothing.

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”And the Australian actress’ star rose ever a-ca higher, with her fee going from the SAG minimum scale of $65,000 for 2012’s, though—reality alert—she “lost almost 50 percent to taxes, 10 percent to agents and 5 percent” to her lawyer. But even after those obligations and paying her publicist, business manager and assistant, Wilson “netted what to me was an absolute fortune.

”contract for $575,000 per episode, a seven-figure signing bonus and two full backend equity points worth an estimated $6 million to $7 million.

“I’m 48 now, so I’ve finally gotten to the place where I’m OK asking for what I deserve, which is something that comes only with age,” Pompeo toldin 2018. “Because I’m not the most ‘relevant’ actress out there. I know that’s the industry perception because I’ve been this character for 14 years. But the truth is, anybody can be good on a show season one and two.

Can you be good 14 years later? Now, that’s a f--kin’ skill. ”, “Just being that I was the namesake of the show, I deserved the same and that was harder to get. I wasn't salty about him getting what he got.

I was salty that they didn't value me as much as they valued him and they never will. ”in 2018.

“You have to remember: My interest in doing the film was being on set, so I could demystify the experience of filmmaking and directing. I expected to hang around the set for no money. But hey, $25 per day, and all I had to do was wear a rubber mask. ”, but years later she was still fired up by the $150,000 she accepted to be in the movie—after producers rejected the $500,000 quote she brought to the table.

, “You don’t hear a lot of $20 million quotes anymore, but at this time that was happening,” Henson said on thein 2021.

“And rightfully so—I’m not saying they shouldn’t have paid Cate and Brad what they deserved. ” But, she continued, “I’m bringing a certain amount to the seat too and I felt like what I was asking at that time in my career was fair, was fair to the ticket sales that I would contribute to this big film. Wouldn’t do it. ” Henson was “gutted” when they offered $100,000, she recalled.

“When it was all said and done I got $150,000, but I had to swallow my pride, baby. ” Breaking it down, “I know people go, ‘$150,000, that’s a lot of money! ’” Henson acknowledged.

“I don’t ever want people to think that I’m ungrateful because that is not me. ” But, she calculated, “Uncle Sam is going to take 50 percent of that, so now you’re left with, what? $75,000. Now before Uncle Sam takes the money, I have to pay my team before taxes, 30 percent.

So once Uncle Sam takes his 75, then I got another 30 that’s coming off of that 75, so I may have made $40,000? ”was her biggest paycheck.

“No one got paid anything to do that movie…I mean, I basically got free sandwiches, and I got to keep my ears. ”