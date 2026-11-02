Triple Tigers Records Executive Braun Takes Over as Co-President Following Ortmeier Departure

Alex Braun succeeds Dan Ortmeier as co-president of Triple Tigers Records, continuing the Nashville label's momentum with major artists including Chris Stapleton and Old Dominion.

Alex Braun has officially stepped into the role of co-president at Triple Tigers Records in July. This leadership transition marks a significant shift for the Nashville-based independent label as it moves into a new operational chapter. Braun replaces Dan Ortmeier, who stepped down from his executive position in July. Ortmeier remains with the organization in a different capacity, serving as a label strategy consultant to ensure continuity.

Executive Leadership Transition at Triple Tigers

Alex Braun brings extensive industry experience to the top job at Triple Tigers Records. Prior to accepting the co-president position, Braun served as the vice president of radio promotion for the label. His deep understanding of the label's roster and strategic goals makes him a natural fit for the elevated role. Braun originally joined the Triple Tigers team alongside Dan Ortmeier in 2023. Their partnership helped solidify the label's reputation in the competitive country music market.

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Braun's Diverse Industry Background

Before his rise within the record label, Alex Braun cultivated a broad skill set in the entertainment sector. He previously worked as a booking agent at CAA, gaining insight into artist management and live events. Braun also served as an event producer, giving him a holistic view of the music business ecosystem. This diverse background allows him to approach label strategy with a unique perspective that bridges creative and commercial interests. His journey from agent to executive producer to label executive demonstrates a clear trajectory of industry growth.

Ortmeier Departs With Tribute to Team

Dan Ortmeier announced his departure through a social media post that reflected on his time with the company. He wrote that he has truly loved his last three years wrapped in tiger stripes. Ortmeier emphasized that he will take with him so many incredible memories and formidable team accomplishments. He specifically highlighted the great music produced under his tenure and, above all, the great friendships formed along the way.

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Ortmeier took time to thank the Triple Tigers Records team for their dedication. He also expressed gratitude for the artists and artists' teams that the label works with. These partnerships are the backbone of the label's success in a crowded marketplace. Ortmeier concluded his message by stating that he is forever a Tiger. He promised to always be cheering every last one of them on, adding a playful roar to his farewell.

Label Roots and Major Artist Success

The Triple Tigers Records foundation was laid in 2016 as a joint venture between Sony Music Entertainment's The Orchard and Triple 8 Management. This strategic alliance provided the label with the resources of a major distributor while maintaining an independent creative spirit. The Nashville-based label has consistently produced high-profile successes that dominate country charts. Chris Stapleton signed with Triple Tigers in 2017 and has since become a global superstar. His success underscores the label's ability to identify and nurture top-tier talent.

Chart Dominance and Future Outlook

The label continues to spearhead chart-topping hits that define the modern country sound. Triple Tigers Records has spearheaded six No. 1 collaborations that have reshaped the genre. Chris Stapleton's catalog remains a cornerstone of the label's commercial power. Old Dominion is another key artist associated with the label's roster. Tanner Dickerson, a member of Old Dominion, achieved his most recent Country Airplay chart-topper with the two-week No. 1 hit "Happen To Me" in 2025. This recent success highlights the label's ongoing relevance and ability to connect with audiences. Under Braun's leadership, the company is positioned to maintain this momentum as it expands its influence in the music industry.