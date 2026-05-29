The Supreme Court of Victoria has confirmed that a date for the appeal hearing had been scheduled to be held over two days on August 19 and 20. Patterson, 51, who remains behind bars at Melbourne's notorious Dame Phyllis Frost Centre, is not expected to face court in person.

Triple killer Erin Patterson to learn her fate within months as appeal against murder convictions is set to begin in August. The Supreme Court of Victoria has confirmed that a date for the appeal hearing had been scheduled to be held over two days on August 19 and 20.

Patterson, 51, who remains behind bars at Melbourne's notorious Dame Phyllis Frost Centre, is not expected to face court in person. The mother-of-two is serving a life sentence with a minimum 33-year non-parole period over the deaths of three family members who consumed death cap mushrooms served in beef Wellingtons at her Leongatha home in Victoria's Gippsland region in July 2023.

She was found guilty of the murders of her in-laws Don and Gail Patterson, as well as Gail's sister Heather Wilkinson. Heather's husband, Ian Wilkinson, survived after being critically ill. Patterson was also convicted of his attempted murder. Patterson avoided life without the possibility of parole after her then-barrister Colin Mandy SC argued his client would endure harsher conditions while behind bars.

Last November, Patterson lodged plans to appeal her conviction on seven grounds, including what she claimed was a substantial miscarriage of justice during the marathon 11-week trial. Patterson's defence claimed that the jury stayed in the same hotel as members of the police and media during the trial, arguing this has fatally undermined the integrity of the verdict. She also claimed that the prosecutor's cross-examination of her in the witness box over five days was unfair and oppressive.

Patterson also argued that parts of the evidence, including Facebook messages in a true crime group, created unfair prejudice and should not have been allowed to be put to the jury. Patterson has always maintained her innocence. She has called for the convictions to be quashed and a new trial to be held. The Director of Public Prosecutions will also appeal the length of Patterson's sentence at the same upcoming hearing, arguing it was manifestly inadequate.

They want a full life sentence without any possibility of release. It comes after Daily Mail revealed earlier this month that Patterson is no longer in solitary confinement in jail and was recently released into the wider prison population. Patterson's appeal against her murder convictions will be held in August, where she will learn her fate within months. The hearing will be held over two days on August 19 and 20.

Patterson is serving a life sentence with a minimum 33-year non-parole period over the deaths of three family members who consumed death cap mushrooms served in beef Wellingtons at her Leongatha home in Victoria's Gippsland region in July 2023. Patterson was found guilty of the murders of her in-laws Don and Gail Patterson, as well as Gail's sister Heather Wilkinson. Heather's husband, Ian Wilkinson, survived after being critically ill. Patterson was also convicted of his attempted murder.

Patterson's defence claimed that the jury stayed in the same hotel as members of the police and media during the trial, arguing this has fatally undermined the integrity of the verdict. She also claimed that the prosecutor's cross-examination of her in the witness box over five days was unfair and oppressive.

Patterson also argued that parts of the evidence, including Facebook messages in a true crime group, created unfair prejudice and should not have been allowed to be put to the jury. Patterson has always maintained her innocence. She has called for the convictions to be quashed and a new trial to be held. The Director of Public Prosecutions will also appeal the length of Patterson's sentence at the same upcoming hearing, arguing it was manifestly inadequate.

They want a full life sentence without any possibility of release. It comes after Daily Mail revealed earlier this month that Patterson is no longer in solitary confinement in jail and was recently released into the wider prison population





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Erin Patterson Triple Killer Murder Convictions Appeal Life Sentence

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