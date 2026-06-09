Tripadvisor Reveals 2026 Best of the Best Hotels Worldwide

Tripadvisor's 2026 Travellers' Choice Awards highlight the top-rated hotels globally, from Indonesia's G.H. Universal Hotel to Canada's Abigail's Hotel. The list, based on millions of reviews, features luxury, family-friendly, and nature-immersive properties across Brazil, Italy, the UK, the USA, Vietnam, and more.

Tripadvisor has released its 2026 Travellers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best Hotels , spotlighting the world's highest-rated accommodations based on millions of traveler reviews. The list spans luxurious resorts, family-friendly lodges, and boutique retreats across continents.

The top honor goes to G.H. Universal Hotel in Bandung, Indonesia, a renaissance-style property offering rooms from £35 nightly, praised for its luxury, child-friendly activities like trampolines and face painting, and cool, beautiful ambiance. In second place, Hotel Colline de France in Gramado, Brazil, delivers European elegance with gold and silver tones, 34 suites featuring a custom fragrance, a wellness centre, and meticulous service that makes guests feel at home.

Third is Hotel Sporting Family Hospitality in Livigno, Italy, a cozy ski hotel with wellness areas, pools, and kids' facilities, lauded for its staff friendliness, cleanliness, proximity to ski lifts, modern amenities, and exceptional food. The United Kingdom is represented by Royal Lancaster London at number four, also crowned best in the UK and second best in Europe. This independent luxury hotel overlooks Hyde Park, is walking distance from major landmarks, and even offers a unique "Pawcierge" dog-sitting service.

FivePine Lodge and Spa in Sisters, Oregon, USA, ranks fifth, an ideal nature immersion with mountain biking, hiking, fishing, golf, a spa, and heated pool, plus cabins with soaking tubs, fireplaces, and pine-facing patios for a romantic, calm escape. Number six is La Siesta Hoi An Resort & Spa in Vietnam, featuring lush gardens, four pools including an infinity pool overlooking rice fields, and a spa with four-hand massages, salt therapy, and herbal remedies.

Finally, Abigail's Hotel in Victoria, Canada, is the sole Canadian entry in the top 25, combining historic bed-and-breakbreakfast charm with luxurious touches. Each property exemplifies extraordinary hospitality, curated by the collective voice of global travelers





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