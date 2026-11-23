I came home grateful to Native communities.

Women dance during the inaugural Kumeyaay Chula Vista People’s Day on Sunday. The second Sunday in November will be recognized as Kumeyaay People’s Day in the city every year.

On a recent trip to New Zealand, I was struck by how visible Māori culture was in everyday life. Māori names appeared on signs for towns, mountains and lakes. People shared traditional customs, wore jewelry and facial tattoos that reflected their heritage, and spoke about it with pride. It made me think about how our government took Native American lands and suppressed Native languages and traditions.

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Children sent to boarding schools were punished for speaking their own languages. New Zealand also took Indigenous land. Treaty of Waitangi settlements have brought formal apologies, the return of land, sometimes in large tracts and the restoration of Māori place names. How many of us in San Diego know the Kumeyaay names and stories of places we pass every day?

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I came home grateful to Native communities keeping their traditions alive and realizing how much I still have to learn.