Trinny Woodall Undergoes Private Neck Surgery to Fix Recurring C4-C5 Disc Issue

Businesswoman Trinny Woodall reveals she had private neck surgery at the London Spine Hospital in Harley Street after a recurring C4-C5 disc issue caused pain while promoting her brand in Australia.

Trinny Woodall, the sixty-two-year-old businesswoman and television presenter, has publicly shared details regarding her recent medical procedure to address a chronic neck condition. The entrepreneur took to Instagram on Thursday while wearing a hospital gown to explain that she underwent private surgery for a painful issue that had resurfaced after more than a decade.

Woodall stated that she chose to have the operation performed privately rather than waiting for treatment through the National Health Service. She explained that a problem originating from ten to twelve years ago returned recently while she was in Australia promoting her Trinny London skincare and makeup brand. The businesswoman wanted to resolve the issue immediately to avoid further discomfort during her promotional tour.

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The specific medical intervention involved a replacement of the intervertebral disc located between the fourth and fifth cervical vertebrae, known as the C4-C5 disc. This area of the spine provides cushioning between the bones, and issues here can lead to localized neck pain, stiffness, or cervicogenic headaches. Woodall noted that the original condition had been quite painful for a year over a decade ago before it was initially addressed.

The procedure was carried out by Dr. Akmal at the London Spine Hospital situated on Harley Street. Woodall highlighted that Dr. Akmal was the same surgeon who performed the original operation twelve years prior. She praised his expertise, noting that he thoroughly explained the MRI results and demonstrated exactly why the nerve issues were occurring inside her body.

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This health update follows reports from last month suggesting that Woodall and Susannah Constantine might return to television with a reboot of their popular fashion makeover show, What Not To Wear. The BBC originally launched the program in 2001, and it ran for five series until 2005, featuring contestants receiving a two-thousand-pound budget to rebuild their wardrobes.

In an October interview with Lorraine Kelly on Saga's Experience is Everything podcast, Woodall revealed that producers approached the duo about reviving the series. Although she initially declined due to her full-time role as CEO of Trinny London, which employs three hundred people, she expressed openness to new opportunities. The production team convinced them by showing their younger staff the original episodes, which were loved for their extreme honesty and direct critiques.

Woodall noted that the production team made the younger staff watch all of the old episodes, which they loved. She mentioned that they did things that were very extreme, including getting a husband to allow a camera in his wife's dressing room. She believed that such honesty has gone because people are now too scared. The hosts were notorious for stripping participants down to their underwear in front of a 360-degree mirror and offering stinging critiques.

The duo would often snipe at each other's supposed physical shortcomings, such as Susannah's chicken arms or Trinny's flat chest. At its peak, the show was watched by seven million viewers who loved the straight-talking duo. After What Not To Wear was axed by the BBC, the duo moved to ITV with Trinny & Susannah Undress.

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Trinny went on to launch her makeup and skincare brand, Trinny London, in 2017. It has grown from a kitchen table startup to a global beauty empire, now valued at £180million. Her health woes have not hindered her business ambitions or her openness to new television opportunities.

The businesswoman expressed that she made a decision last year to not say no so much. She thought about letting opportunities come and seeing what they might bring. Things are put in front of people for reasons, and she is eager to see what the future holds for her career and her health.