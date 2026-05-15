Trinny Woodall Reveals Financial Struggles Behind £180 Million Beauty Empire After Ex-Husband's Suicide

Trinny Woodall, best known for her role on What Not To Wear, has shared the emotional and financial turmoil that led to the creation of her £180 million beauty brand, Trinny London, after her ex-husband Johnny Elichaoff died by suicide in 2014, leaving her with significant legal battles and debt.

Trinny Woodall , the acclaimed beauty entrepreneur and former What Not To Wear star, has opened up about the tumultuous financial circumstances that drove her to establish her now £180 million beauty empire.

Speaking on the latest episode of Davina McCall's Begin Again podcast, the 62-year-old revealed that her ex-husband Johnny Elichaoff's tragic suicide in 2014 left her entangled in a financial nightmare. The couple had been married from 1999, separated in 2007, and officially divorced in 2009.

However, Johnny's death, which occurred after he took a potentially fatal dose of painkillers and jumped 50 feet to his death at the age of 55, revealed a series of disastrous financial investments in oil that wiped out his fortune. Before his passing, Johnny confided in Trinny about his losses, admitting he had "lost everything" and expressing feelings of hopelessness.

His prior bankruptcy declaration meant that the resulting £300,000 in debts were legally passed on to Trinny, as she was deemed a trustee, despite their divorce. This led to a high-stakes court battle where creditors pursued Trinny for the sum, unjustly claiming she should have been providing him with ongoing financial support. Fortunately, a judge ultimately dismissed the case in late 2016, ruling it had "no merit.

" Despite the legal victory, Trinny was left in profound financial peril. Speaking to Davina, she described feeling pressured as her residual income dwindled, and the idea of launching her own business became a necessity rather than a choice. She explained: "I wasn't working so much. Residue income was drying up.

I knew I wanted to start the business, but Johnny died, and there was a lot of stuff to deal with.

" Many advised her to seek a regular job, but Trinny, determined to turn her fortunes around, decided to launch Trinny London, crediting the urgency of her situation for driving her forward. She recalled the moment she decided to take the plunge: "There's no superficial reasoning to prevent you from actually making the decision and doing it. It was raw. Everything came together, and that was the catalyst.

" The process was far from easy. Ginny detailed the financial strain that required her to rent out her home and even hold a clothing sale to cover expenses. She also described how bootstrapping the business initially allowed her to maintain control before expanding. What began as a moment of desperation, inspired by the risk of failure and the need to break free from mounting debt, ultimately evolved into a multimillion-dollar success story.

Speaking candidly, Trinny emphasized the importance of executing ideas rather than merely contemplating them.

"When we have ideas inside our head, they're safe," she said. "We don't have to execute on them. We can live the fantasy of them, but at some stage, you have to take it out of your head.

" Trinny launched her brand in 2017, turning her vision into a reality. Her persistence paid off spectacularly, with Trinny London now valued at an astonishing £180 million





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Trinny Woodall Trinny London Johnny Elichaoff Financial Struggles Entrepreneurship

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