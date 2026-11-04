Trinny London’s new overnight hand treatment is a total game-changer for ageing skin

This two-step routine promises to transform skin while you sleep...

We spend so much time considering the products we use in our night-time skincare routine, but when it comes to our hands, they often go neglected.

A quick dollop of hand cream before our heads hit the pillow is about as much attention as they get. It's easy to forget just how much our hands are exposed to every single day, from countless washes to harsh weather, and the impact this can have on skin. Over time, it can lead to collagen loss, crepey texture and dark spots, which is why our hands are often one of the first places to show the signs of ageing.

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The good news? Cult beauty brand Trinny London may have just launched the answer to our hand woes. In a global first, the brand has dropped a treatment designed to visibly transform ageing hands in as little as four weeks*. Meet the Take Back Time Overnight Hand Transformation from Trinny London.

The £69 overnight treatment promises to bring clinic-level results to your hands from the comfort of your own home, with a two-step routine combining a targeted concentrate with a microneedling device. So, how exactly does it work? Firstly, the clinic-inspired 0.5mm microneedling device is gently rolled back and forth across the skin to create tiny channels that amplify the results of the concentrate.

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Then, the formula gets to work. It’s packed with powerful ingredients including an L-ornithine lipo-complex that helps plump the skin, while deep-delivery alpha arbutin and bio-retinoid help clear dark spots for a more even tone.

Finally, C-17 signal peptides work to smooth crepey texture. The results speak for themselves. In a 12-week clinical study carried out by an independent French laboratory, the treatment was found to visibly reverse key signs of ageing in just four weeks, smoothing crepey skin, restoring volume, and reducing the appearance of prominent veins and dark spots. * The beauty of an overnight treatment is that it can slot seamlessly into your evening routine.

Once you’ve finished applying skincare, take a few minutes to give your hands some attention, then let the formula work its magic while you snooze. Available to shop now online at Trinny London, you'll also get a complimentary 20ml Microneedle Cleaner Spray included at checkout so you've got everything you need to get started. Time to give those hands some TLC. *Results from a 12-week clinical study, split-hand design, 32 women aged 45–70.

Every result comes from a 12-week split-hand clinical study in an independent French laboratory. Line depth, skin texture, elasticity, volume, vein visibility and dark spots were measured with 3D surface mapping, calibrated photography and expert clinical assessment over 5 time points. The 6 most alluring autumn perfumes for guaranteed compliments