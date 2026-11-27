The Stars and Stripes will be without their star forward on Friday.

The U.S. women’s national team will be without major starpower when it faces El Salvador on Friday night, an all-important match that has the 2027 FIFA World Cup on the line.

The Stars and Stripes host the South American foe in Mansfield, Texas for the quarterfinals of the Concacaf W Championship. A victory will punch their ticket to Brazil next summer; however, it will have to be achieved without, losing a third consecutive title match. Rodman collided with Current’s Laney Rouse in the fifth minute, falling hard to the ground.

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After a lengthy evaluation by the trainers, she returned to the pitch, yet suffered another heavy hit to the left shoulder in the 85th minute when she collided with KC Current goalkeeper Lorena inside the box. Rodman received treatment on the field before seeing out the final minutes, adamant to end the Spirit’s title match curse.