The world of women's soccer is getting to know Trinity Rodman better as of late. The Washington Spirit forward has been making waves outside of soccer in the fa

Feb 2, 2024; Chula Vista, CA, USA; Trinity Rodman poses during the Washington Spirit Media Day at OTC Chula Vista. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect The world of women's soccer is getting to know Trinity Rodman better as of late.

The Washington Spirit forward has been making waves outside of soccer in the fashion and entertainment industries. Trinity Rodman was a featured model in the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. She walked down the runway in the "Pink" portion of the show, wearing a cropped black top, boyshorts and a pair of slingback heels. She was surrounded by several other fashion and entertainment icons as they all made their way down the runway.

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It was another opportunity for Rodman to show the world another side of her interests and personality. When Washington announced her contract extension in January 2026, Rodman wore a custom Willy Chavarria look. Her outfit consisted of an oversized blazer, a cropped shirt and statement sneakers. Rodman has expressed that she would like to do more than wear different designers' clothes.

In a recent interview with Complex, she stated that eventually she would like to try designing clothes herself. She feels that fashion is a way to express her personality and would love to have something of her own to release into the world. Oct 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Washington Spirit forward Trinity Rodman during the first half against the Houston Dash at Shell Energy Stadium.

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| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The growing attention to Rodman's activities outside of her soccer career is not just limited to her fashion appearances. According to a profile of the soccer star on Axios.com, Rodman now has more than 1 million followers on Instagram. She has also begun to be recognized by strangers on the street in Washington, D.C.

These other opportunities are opening up for her as well in the world of entertainment and other areas of pop culture. For Rodman, the fashion shows are fun but also open up more opportunities and bring more attention to female athletes. This perspective is what has led Rodman to take advantage of opportunities outside of her demanding soccer schedule. While Rodman is busy on the field, she is also making money off of it.

According to the Axios profile, Rodman signed a three-year contract with the Washington Spirit for more than $2 million per year, making her the highest-paid women's soccer player in the world. Rodman's growing visibility also comes at a time when women's sports are attracting more attention. She's finding ways to reach audiences who might not necessarily know her from watching soccer.

Nov 14, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Spirit forward Trinity Rodman during the second half against the Utah Royals FC at Audi Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect At 24, Rodman already has an Olympic gold medal to her name after helping the USWNT win in Paris in 2024.

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Her interest in fashion has given her a chance to explore a different side of her personality, while the entertainment world offers another avenue to build her public profile. Rodman still has plenty left to accomplish on the soccer field, but she's making it clear that she has interests and ambitions that go well beyond the game. Mark Livingston is a South Carolina native and recent Penn State graduate with a degree in Digital Media and Journalism.

He previously wrote for Greenville Sports Media, where he covered various sports and teams across the Carolinas. His experience includes game coverage, feature stories and interviews.