Trinity Audio reports eight fatalities and seventeen injuries after a three-story building collapsed in Flatbush. Mayor Mamdani condemns the tragedy at 1321 Flatbush Ave.

Trinity Audio confirms that six additional individuals have been recovered from the debris of a three-story structure that collapsed near a construction site in Brooklyn. The death toll has now risen to eight, with at least seventeen people injured, according to statements issued by Mayor Mamdani on Thursday morning. This tragic event unfolded in the Flatbush neighborhood, where rescue operations continued through the night under hazardous conditions.

Rescue Operations and Casualty Details

Scores of firefighters and police officers utilized pickaxes and power saws to search for survivors overnight into Thursday morning. Rescue dogs also sniffed for signs of life amidst the rubble. The two most recently discovered bodies were found at approximately 5:30 a.m. on Thursday. Mayor Mamdani stated that rescue workers spent the night searching the site, working under extremely dangerous conditions to find and save anyone who may still be trapped. He expressed heartbreak over the loss of eight New Yorkers, including three firefighters who sustained injuries during the operation.

Also read One dead, two critical, in three-story building collapse on Flatbush Avenue in Brooklyn

At least seven children and a pregnant woman were among those pulled from the rubble in the hours following the collapse. A source confirmed she was hospitalized on Wednesday night as firefighters with K-9 dogs continued to search the area. The FDNY Fire Commissioner, Lillian Bonsignore, admitted during a press conference on Wednesday night that officials do not know how many people are in the collapse zone. She described the situation as a prolonged operation, emphasizing the need for patience and precision in the recovery efforts.

Location and Structural Context

Rescuers were painstakingly combing through the rubble of 1321 Flatbush Ave., a three-story mixed-use building in Flatbush. The building collapsed and slid into an adjacent construction site shortly after 4 p.m. on Wednesday. Police reported that the structure was perched at the edge of the site at 2625 Bedford Ave., where a construction crew was excavating the property for a proposed three-story building. The collapse exposed the rooms inside the structure, revealing the domestic spaces that were lost.

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Several of the injured individuals were construction workers working on the Bedford Ave. site, officials said. The seven children injured lived in the two buildings. The incident has left the community in shock, with residents mourning the loss of their neighbors. The proximity of the residential building to the active construction zone has raised immediate questions about structural stability and safety protocols in the area.

Stakeholder Reactions and Safety Concerns

Mayor Zohran Mamdani held a news conference at the scene, asking New Yorkers to take a moment to pray for those who passed away. He also prayed for a fast and full recovery for those who are injured. FDNY Fire Commissioner Lillian Bonsignore described the rescue operation as extremely dangerous, noting that firefighters faced a high risk of shifting debris. She warned that disturbing piles could endanger both those who are trapped and first responders.

FDNY Chief of Department Joe Esposito identified the most critical hazard as the risk of a secondary collapse of 1323 Flatbush Ave., most of which was still standing. An FDNY fire company returning from another emergency arrived about a minute after the collapse. Those firefighters immediately began removing people who were trapped in the partially collapsed building. More than 250 FDNY firefighters and EMTs were on scene Wednesday night to assist in the rescue efforts.

Community Impact and Future Actions

As the search continued, one frantic man told an ABC Eyewitness News reporter that his pregnant wife was inside the building when it collapsed. He had not been able to get in touch with her. She was found alive in the rubble at around 6:30 p.m., as firefighters broke through a massive piece of debris to gain access to the woman. Images captured later that evening show Public Advocate Jumaane Williams consoling the pregnant woman's husband as she was loaded into an ambulance.

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First responders are preparing for an exhaustive search of the debris that will likely last several days. Emergency workers have shut down Flatbush Ave. between Clarendon Road and Bedford Ave. for the rescue operation. As emergency operations continue, Mayor Mamdani has asked the public to join him in holding their neighbors and the members of this community in their hearts. The investigation into the cause of the collapse is ongoing, with authorities urging caution and cooperation from the public as the site remains an active crime scene and disaster zone.