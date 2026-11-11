Trilogy Homes Shifts 55+ Communities Toward Wellness and Social Connectivity

Shea Homes' Trilogy brand is redesigning active‑adult living with resort‑style pools, fitness centers and social hubs that appeal especially to Gen‑X buyers and single women seeking vibrant, wellness‑focused communities.

Trilogy by Shea Homes has announced a strategic shift in its active‑adult communities, placing wellness and social connectivity at the forefront of design for the 55‑plus market. The move follows a clear trend: Gen‑X buyers, many of whom are single women, are demanding vibrant, resort‑style amenities that foster community and personal growth.

Core Details: From Golf to Wellness

Historically, 55‑plus developments centred on golf courses and isolated Sun Belt environments. Today, Trilogy has re‑engineered its offerings around resort‑style pools, fitness centers, and outdoor courts for pickleball and tennis. At Trilogy Bickford, residents can relax in a resort‑style pool that blends the region's natural beauty with a social atmosphere. Meanwhile, Trilogy at Monarch Dunes incorporates golf fairways into broader wellness‐focused amenities, providing residents with streets for walking or e‑biking and a pool system that is open year‑round at Trilogy San Juan Oaks.

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These changes reflect a deliberate response to a new generation that prioritises quality of life, mental well‑being and flexible participation. As Jeff McQueen, president of Trilogy, explained, the company has shifted from the "pension‑driven" silent‑generation model to a lifestyle‑driven approach. He notes that Gen‑X buyers, many now in their 60s and 70s, want spaces that allow them to pursue interests-whether that's a new sport, mahjong, or simply stretching and recovery-without rigid programming.

Stakeholder Positions: Buyers, Builders, and Communities

McQueen stresses that the trend is not simply a demographic shift; it is a change in mindset. Baby boomers looked to maintain close ties with families, while Gen‑X residents are seeking "less contrived, pre‑programmed places" that let them pick and choose how they want to participate. Their desire for authenticity drives demand for natural walking trails, view corridors, and community spaces that feel integrated with the landscape.

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Shea Homes' design philosophy now includes "stretching and recovery areas," acknowledging that physical health is intertwined with mental wellness. The company's communities are now "like‑mindedness hubs" where residents can discover new interests-such as mahjong-and form new social circles. This approach is reflected in the active‑adult community's architecture, where amenities are positioned to "bring people together around how they want to spend their time."

Real‑World Impact: Community Life and Future Plans

For residents, the impact is tangible. The resort‑style pool at Trilogy Bickford offers year‑round social interaction; the fitness center at Emotion offers a curated blend of workout and recovery sessions; and the outdoor courts at Monarch Dunes open up new avenues for active play. The design intent is to create a "social connector" that resonates with the growing cohort of single women and Gen‑X homeowners, who value "a place where they can connect, explore new interests and find a new group to pursue those interests with."

Looking forward, Trilogy plans to expand its portfolio of wellness‑focused amenities across its California and Coachella Valley developments. The company will continue to align new builds with the "natural beauty" that initially attracts buyers, ensuring each neighborhood offers a blend of recreational opportunities, community hubs and flexible participation options. This strategy positions Trilogy at the forefront of the evolving active‑adult housing market, where social connectivity and wellness are the key drivers of demand.