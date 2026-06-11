Trilogy Anime Updates and Upcoming Films

The anime 'Trilogy' has been released, but there are no updates on the upcoming two films. The first part of Infinity Castle became the most successful anime film of all time, which means the next two parts will have even bigger shoes to fill. However, while the updates on Part 2 are taking longer than expected, the anime continues to remain in the spotlight, especially after the special Screen X release in March this year.

The anime 'Trilogy' has been released, but there are no updates on the upcoming two films. The first part of Infinity Castle , which became the most successful anime film of all time, sets a high bar for the next two parts.

However, the updates on Part 2 are taking longer than expected. The anime remains in the spotlight, especially after the special Screen X release in March this year. The Blu-ray release date was confirmed last month, but it's only limited to Japan so far. Even after months since the film's release, there are no streaming updates yet.

The Blu-ray DVD will be released on July 29th, 2026, in Japan, which further opens the door for a global streaming update. International fans will still have to wait longer for the home video's release. A Blu-ray & DVD All-In-One Exhibition is confirmed to take place on May 16th and 17th, from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM each day in Tokushima Prefecture.

The exhibition aims to deliver package samples and pre-order the Blu-ray with store-specific purchase bonuses and limited editions with store-specific goods, along with recommendations from store staff. The main target of the Demon Slayers is Muzan Kibutsuji, who is hidden inside an endless labyrinth called Infinity Castle. The Upper Moons, including Upper Ranks One and Two, are more powerful than even all the Hashira and ordinary Demon Slayers.

Nakime, the newly appointed Upper Rank Four, is the main target since her Blood Demon Art created the Infinity Castle. The Demon Slayers are trapped in Muzan's stronghold with no means of escaping unless Nakime is brought down. Even after defeating the Upper Moons, the tired and battered Demon Slayers will still have to face off against Muzan and find a way to end his reign of terror that has been ongoing for over a thousand years.

While the anime doesn't have a new project major planned for the year, several TV networks in Japan, including Fuji TV, are interested in the anime





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Trilogy Anime Infinity Castle Upcoming Films Blu-Ray Release Date Screen X Release Blu-Ray & DVD All-In-One Exhibition Upper Moons Demon Slayers Muzan Kibutsuji Blood Demon Art Infinity Castle Reign Of Terror TV Networks In Japan

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