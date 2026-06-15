Trijntje’s Six-Year Campaign to Uncover Truth of Daughter’s Death

Trijntje, a senior civil servant at the City of Amsterdam’s municipal authority, fought for the truth over her daughter’s death after her daughter Tamar was hit by a Mazda car and died. The driver of the Mazda was an Iraqi refugee who fled to Germany after the incident.

Seared into Trijntje’s memory is the click of the front door closing as her 14-year-old daughter, Tamar , crept out of the house in the middle of the night.

Two hours later the girl was dead, her body lying in a dyke beside a six-mile-long road leading to the nearby town of Monnickendam as her parents frantically searched for her. This week, Tamar’s tragic death gained attention across the world as a worrying backstory emerged of her redoubtable mother’s valiant six-year campaign to get to the truth of how the teenager died after being struck by a Mazda car on that warm night on July 25, 2020.

The family and Dutch media were initially told by police that the Mazda’s driver was German. In fact, he was an Iraqi refugee who the next day hurriedly drove 280 miles back across the open border to his migrant accommodation in Marburg, Germany, before putting the Mazda, which had been extensively cleaned, for sale on an internet auction site.

To add to the mystery, the driver disappeared along with the other three occupants of the car – also Iraqi refugees – in Germany. When, in 2021, Jamal was fined £1,200 in Holland for minor offences committed the previous year, including using his mobile phone while driving the Mazda around Marken that night, he did not pay the bill. The demand was returned to Dutch prosecutors from Germany because his address was ‘not known’.

This week, Trijntje, 57, sat at the dining table of her home where she lives with her husband, whom we will call Jed for privacy reasons, and two sons born a few years before Tamar, as she told her story





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