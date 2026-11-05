Trigun Stampede Season Two and New TTRPG Confirmed for 2027

Studio Orange confirms the return of Trigun Stampede in Q1 2027, while Mana Project Studio and Don't Panic Games launch a new tabletop RPG based on the anime series.

Studio Orange has officially announced that the popular space western anime, Trigun Stampede, will return to screens in the first quarter of 2027. Following the conclusion of its second season on Crunchyroll between January and March 2026, the studio is preparing new adventures featuring protagonist Vash and other beloved characters from the desolate region of No Man's Land. Although an exact release date has not yet been established, the upcoming season is scheduled for early 2027.

New Tabletop RPG Launches on Kickstarter

In a significant expansion of the franchise, Mana Project Studio and Don't Panic Games are developing Trigun Stampede Roleplay, an officially licensed tabletop role-playing game. This new interactive media allows fans to engage with the universe by assuming the roles of iconic characters and shaping their own narratives within the harsh landscape of No Man's Land. The core rulebook is set to launch on Kickstarter in 2027, continuing a trend of major intellectual properties receiving dedicated tabletop adaptations.

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Free Quickstart PDF Available Now

Enthusiasts do not need to wait until the full release to begin playing. Mana Project Studio has released a free Press Play Quickstart PDF, which includes a complete adventure titled Escape from Juniper. This starter module is designed for three to six players and a Game Master, offering a substantial experience that typically requires two sessions to complete depending on the pace of play. The PDF is currently available for download in English directly from the Mana Project Studio website.

Gameplay Requirements and Mechanics

To play the included adventure, participants will need a standard set of polyhedral dice ranging from d4 to d20, along with approximately five d10s for specific mechanics. Players who prefer digital solutions can utilize free browser-based dice rolling applications accessible via Google Search or dedicated mobile apps. These accessible entry points allow fans to test the system and enjoy the narrative depth of Trigun Stampede without any financial commitment before the main campaign launches.

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Studio Orange Expands the Universe

The announcement reaffirms the enduring popularity of Yasuhiro Nightow's original manga and its modern reinterpretation by Studio Orange. The protagonist, Vash the Stampede, remains a central figure as he continues his search for his twin brother, Millions Knives, across the lawless territories of No Man's Land. The return of the anime in 2027 ensures that the Human Typhoon and his companions will continue to captivate audiences with their complex dynamics and high-stakes action.

Fan Engagement and Future Roadmap

The combination of a new anime season and an accessible tabletop RPG demonstrates a comprehensive strategy to deepen fan engagement with the franchise. By providing a free introductory module, the developers invite new and existing fans to explore the lore and mechanics of the universe. This approach mirrors the success of other recent tabletop adaptations for properties like Blade Runner and Invincible, highlighting the growing cross-media appeal of the Trigun franchise.