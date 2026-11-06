Trigun Manuscript Novel Announced by Yasuhiro Nightow and Takehiko Oxi

Yasuhiro Nightow and Takehiko Oxi announce Trigun Manuscript, a new novel connecting Trigun Stampede and Stargaze, releasing this winter via Shueisha.

The long-awaited continuation of the Trigun franchise has officially entered the spotlight with the announcement of a new novel titled Trigun Manuscript. This development marks a significant moment for fans of the space Western genre, which has seen a resurgence in popularity alongside traditional Westerns.

According to reports from Anime News Network, the publishing giant Shueisha confirmed the return of the franchise in its Jump SQ. RISE magazine. The autumn issue of the publication, released on Thursday, revealed that the legendary manga creator Yasuhiro Nightow is collaborating on this project. The co-author for this literary endeavor is Takehiko Oxi, who previously served as a writer for the Trigun Stampede anime series.

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Continuity With Stampede And Stargaze

Trigun Manuscript is designed to exist within the same narrative universe and continuity as the recent Trigun Stampede anime and the most current television adaptation, Trigun Stargaze. The Stargaze series premiered in January and was specifically billed as the final phase of the Stampede reimagining. This phase aimed to close out the reinterpreted story arcs originally found in the source material as well as the series produced by Studio Madhouse.

While the novel connects specifically to the 2023 anime iteration, it serves to bridge the gap between the animated adaptations and the original manga legacy. Yasuhiro Nightow is providing new artwork for both the cover and the interior illustrations of the publication. This visual contribution ensures that the artistic style remains consistent with the creator's original vision while adapting to the new narrative structures established by the anime.

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Novelization Of Recent Anime Events

The project is described by publishers as the long-awaited novelization of the events that unfolded in Trigun Stampede and Trigun Stargaze. This suggests that the book will offer a detailed retelling of the animated series plots, providing deeper insight into character motivations and plot points that may have been condensed for television. The collaboration between Nightow and Oxi aims to unify the various storylines into a cohesive literary experience for dedicated fans.

Shueisha has not yet disclosed an exact release date for the manuscript. The publisher has only indicated a general release window of this winter. Further details regarding the format, pricing, and specific launch schedule are slated to be announced at a later date. This strategy allows the creators to finalize the content while building anticipation among the global fanbase.

Impact On Vash The Stampede Saga

There is a strong expectation that the narrative will introduce changes to the adventures of the protagonist, Vash the Stampede. With the anime series now wrapped up, the novel provides an opportunity to expand on the character's journey beyond the screen. Fans anticipate that the written format will allow for more nuanced exploration of the world and its inhabitants.

Trigun Stampede originally aired between 2023 and 2026, though the exact end date was marked as unspecified in initial reports. The transition from screen to page represents a strategic move by Shueisha to maintain engagement with the property. The collaboration highlights the enduring appeal of the space Western genre and the strength of the Trigun IP. This new release stands as a testament to the ongoing relevance of the franchise in modern media.