Tributes Paid to 'One in a Million' Mother Who Died from Heart Attack in Lanzarote

Friends and family of Mandi Murray have paid tribute to the 46-year-old mother and grandmother who died from a heart attack in Lanzarote. The 46-year-old mother and grandmother worked as a door steward at The Ferry music venue in Glasgow and was a devoted Celtic FC and Scotland supporter. Her son, Steven, paid a touching tribute to his mother saying she was also an amazing gran to his young son.

A holidaymaker suddenly collapsed and died from a heart attack just hours after landing in Lanzarote , as her family and friends paid tribute to the most beautiful soul in the world.

Mandi Murray, from Glasgow, had travelled to the Canary Islands earlier this week when the tragedy occurred on Thursday. The 46-year-old mother and grandmother worked as a door steward at The Ferry music venue in Glasgow and was a devoted Celtic FC and Scotland supporter. Her son, Steven, paid a touching tribute to my best friend, adding that she was also an amazing gran to his young son.

In a message posted to Facebook, he said: My family and I have been overwhelmed by the amount of love and support we have received. It has brought us a great deal of comfort during the most difficult time of our lives. Today, I woke up thinking about my mum and realised she wasn't just my biggest critic - she was also one of my best friends.

She was a family woman through and through and would have gone to the ends of the earth for the people she loved. Mandi Murray, from Glasgow, had travelled to the Canary Islands earlier this week when she suddenly collapsed and died from a heart attack. Friends and family of Ms Murray have paid tribute to the 46-year-old as one in a million. She was fiercely proud of her family and never missed a chance to tell people about us.

She was an amazing gran to my son and loved him with all her heart. The bond they shared was something really special. You'll be missed every day, but you'll never be forgotten. Friends of Ms Murray paid tribute to her in comments on social media, with many describing her as one in a million.

One wrote: Your Mammy will leave a gaping hole in anyone's life who loved, laughed, and cried with her, and most of all, what a genuine and loyal woman she was. Another said: Your mum was one in a million! I was so lucky to have met your mum and the rest of the family. Sending all of you so much love.

Daughter Courtney Murray has set up a GoFundMe to financially support her father, Derek. In a statement, she said: My mum flew out to Lanzarote a couple of days ago for what was meant to be a holiday and a break for her, unfortunately she had a heart attack while she was out there and she passed away peacefully on the 28/05/26.

We are looking for any donations to help with any financial struggles and support for my dad during this time, any help will be appreciated and thank you for anything given. The fundraiser has so far raised more than £4,800





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Mandi Murray Heart Attack Lanzarote Glasgow Celtic FC Scotland

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kelly Clarkson Celebrates 1,000th Episode of Her Talk Show with Heartfelt TributesKelly Clarkson marked a major milestone with the 1,000th episode of her eponymous talk show, reflecting on its impact, her recent decision to step back, and the support from her band, crew, and fans. The episode featured moving tributes from guests like Brian Wilson and highlighted the show's seven-season run, 24 Daytime Emmy wins, and its move from Los Angeles to New York. Clarkson explained her reduced schedule as a choice to prioritize motherhood after sharing her children with late ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

Read more »

Tributes Pour In for Late Hockey Legend Claude LemieuxThe girlfriend and children of former NHL player Brendan Lemieux remember Claude Lemieux, the hockey icon who passed away suddenly, leaving the sports world in mourning.

Read more »

Olympic Gymnast, 41, Dies in Car CrashTributes have been posted to the athlete.

Read more »

Art tributes left after Malin troll sculpture burns at Pease Park, memorial announcedA week after a fire destroyed Malin, the 18-foot wooden troll sculpture at Pease Park, Austin residents are leaving handmade art at the site as the park's conse

Read more »