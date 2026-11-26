A reflection on the iconic energy and enduring influence of Tina Turner, featuring vintage concert photographs and tributes from figures like Cher as fans mark what would have been her 87th birthday.

wasn’t just a magnetic stage presence; she was a force of nature, the eighth wonder of the world. The vast archive of photographs from her concerts makes that plain enough: from the very start of her career, when she performed and toured with her first husband, Ike Turner, through to her hard-won breakthrough as a solo artist in the 1980s and beyond, few could match her electric energy.we’re looking back at some of the most delightful vintage snapshots of Tina Turner, who would be 87 today.

At a recording session.

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After releasing an astonishing 19 studio albums with Ike between the years 1961 and 1977, Turner went on to release nine solo albums, concluding withIn Honor of His 66th Birthday, 30 Classic Photos of John F. Kennedy Jr.“I’m sure she’s encouraged so many young people, but she gave me lots of strength sometimes, and I gave her lots of strength, too,” CherIn Honor of His 66th Birthday, 30 Classic Photos of John F. Kennedy Jr.Lisa Rinna on Broadway Superstitions, Acting With Husband Harry Hamlin, and Dressing Like the Grinch, a weekly podcast featuring the most exciting stories and hot takes from the worlds of culture, politics, sports and–of course–fashionis committed to reporting and riffing on the global fashion conversation—always filtered through the lens of culture and what’s happening in the world at large.