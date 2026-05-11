Tribute to late TOWIE star Jake Hall from brother Sonny and ex girlfriends

Sonny, who collaborated with Jake on DJ and clothing brand projects, shared a heartfelt post titled 'The Dragonfly' after his brother's death. The post offers a metaphor of a water beetle's transformation into a dragonfly, symbolizing Jake's newfound life after the incident.

Jake Hall's brother Sonny has shared a heartbreaking tribute to the TOWIE star, days after his death. The 35-year-old was found dead on Wednesday at a rented property in Santa Margalida, Majorca.

He had suffered major injuries to his head and chest due to broken glass. A story in Sonny's post, titled 'The Dragonfly,' described a water beetle's journey to a superior life after breaking out of the pond. Misse Beqiri and Chloe Lewis, Jake's ex girlfriends, shared heartfelt comments, with Chloe writing 'He loved you so much. Love you Son.





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