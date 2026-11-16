Tribune editorial: Utah officials pledge to listen better. The voters should watch closely.

Listening is easy, the editorial board writes. “It’s more difficult to take what you've heard and turn it into action. Here are some much-needed steps Cox, Vickers, Schultz and other elected officials of both parties can take to prove they mean business.

The old Utah governor and the new president of the state Senate want everyone to know that they have heard the dissatisfaction of the voters and will do a better job of listening to them going forward.

We shall see. While Utah Republicans didn’t suffer the level of shellacking that their congressional partisans felt, the party is no longer a supermajority in the Legislature. Democrats and a couple of unaffiliated candidates flipped 16 seats in the House and two in the Senate, narrowing the GOP margin in both chambers and creating a situation where differing views may actually have to be considered in the legislative process, not simply rolled over. Republican Gov.

Also read Reconciling With an Estranged Child: Listening Matters Most

Spencer Cox put his finger on three issues where lawmakers had turned their backs on the will of the people and were punished for it. They were the Legislature’s rejection of the anti-gerrymandering initiative passed in 2018, its attempt to destroy public employee unions — soundly beaten back by a petition drive — and moves to approve giant data centers without the approval — or awareness — of the public. That’s a start.

Evan Vickers of Cedar City was chosen as the new Senate president , replacing Sen. Stuart Adams, who was ousted in the June Republican primary. The other likely candidate for the Senate gavel, Sen. Kirk Cullimore, was defeated in his attempt at reelection this month.

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Like Cox, Vickers says he sees that his party has not pleased the voters and must do a better job of meeting their needs. With Cox already declaring that he will not seek re-election in 2028, and Vickers rising to the president’s chair with a relatively clean slate, there is reason to hope that these two leaders, at least, will be able to devote their energies to moving Utah in a direction that serves the people and not the cause of monied developers and interests.

House Speaker Mike Schultz, who survived the blue wave, has also pledged to rein in the power of unelected state and local agencies to approve data centers and other large projects with no public input. He also has pledged to work on reducing class sizes in Utah public schools. It is, of course, easy to listen. It’s more difficult to take what you have heard and turn it into action.

Here are some much-needed steps Cox, Vickers, Schultz and other elected officials of both parties can take to prove that they mean business. Stop the annual effort to cut Utah’s income tax rate. The repeated action only helps higher income households while leaving working families with a pittance.

Do away with the regressive flat income tax and look to what voters just approved in Colorado — a progressive tax structure that cut taxes for incomes below $100,000, raised it for incomes above $500,000 and raised $2 billion a year for health care and education. Stop shifting taxpayers’ money to private and parochial schools, something that primarily benefits families that already send their children there.

These funds belong in public schools, where the vast majority of Utah’s children still go, to pay for teachers, materials, nurses and counselors. Make sure that government, at all levels, operates in the open in making taxing, spending and development decisions. Create more affordable housing — even though requiring more transparency in development approvals may sometimes make that more difficult. Enough with the culture wars agenda — banning books, removing flags, fearing transgender people.

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It’s not what most voters want and it distracts far too much attention from real issues. Stop trying to wrest power away from the voters by reversing or undermining their constitutional right to propose and pass voter initiatives. Give meaningful aid to the homeless. See them as neighbors in need, not criminals who won’t be helped until they see the error of their ways and seek redemption.

Attend to the state’s urgent need for mental health care. Recent philanthropic efforts by the Huntsman and Miller families are a generous step in the right direction, but more resources will be needed. Clean up the air by reaching for every tool in the kit — pollution controls, infrastructure for electric vehicles, updated building codes.

Spend real money to get more water, a lot more water, to the Great Salt Lake, mostly by buying or leasing water rights from agricultural interests. Make child care affordable for working families, through subsidies and tax breaks for employers who provide assistance to their employees. Place healthcare within reach of every Utah household. Every civilized nation on earth has figured out how to do that.

It’s our turn. These are some of the things Utahns have a right to expect from their sort-of new, hopefully improved state government. They will be listening. We will be watching.

Editorials represent the opinions of The Salt Lake Tribune editorial board , which operates independently from the newsroom.