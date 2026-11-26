“The Constitution guarantees every defendant in every criminal case the aid of an attorney,” the editorial board writes. “Otherwise, it’s not justice. It’s an assembly line.”

In all criminal prosecutions, the accused shall enjoy the right to a speedy and public trial … and to have the Assistance of Counsel for his defence.

— Sixth Amendment to the Constitution of the United States The constitutional rights of more than 100 Utahns, and the lives of many others affected, are being ignored because the state Legislature refuses to pay for necessary legal services for those appealing their criminal convictions. The Constitution guarantees every defendant in every criminal case the aid of an attorney. Otherwise, it’s not justice. It’s an assembly line.

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The right applies not only to the initial trial and related proceedings, but also to any appeal the defendant might file challenging a conviction. But, especially in less-populated areas across the state, the few lawyers available to file all the motions and arguments in an appeal are overworked and underpaid.