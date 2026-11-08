Tribune editorial: Curtis offers a thoughtful Republican response. Now how will he vote?

“If Curtis expects to keep his head above water while other Republicans sink, he’s going to have to do more than issue platitudes,” The Salt Lake Tribune editorial board writes.

Republican office-holders who have, so far, survived the blue wave are looking to immunize themselves from blame. Vice President JD Vance, for example, blames the dismal showing of his fellow Republicans on the Iran war — which, Washington insiders have reported, he was always against.

Utah’s Sen. John Curtis was out with an Election Night post-mortem that, quite reasonably, blamed the GOP’s crash on its abandonment of traditional Republican values — “limited government, free trade, resolute diplomacy and global leadership, and fiscal responsibility” — none of which have survived the MAGA era. True that.

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And a hopeful sign for a future in which Curtis and other Republicans might end their sycophantic support for Trump, return to a reasonable moderation and reach out, when possible, to make common cause with the ascendent Democrats in support of useful legislation. Accepting this explanation, though, requires a bit of selective amnesia. Curtis has had critical words for Trump’s behavior before, certainly more so than most Republicans.

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But he has spent his most valuable asset — his Senate vote — in favor of Trump’s clown car of Cabinet appointments and his appalling “ One Big Beautiful Bill ,” which slashes social spending for the poor and middle class and cuts taxes, again, for the rich. He also joined in the tableau of chuckleheads applauding Trump’s vivisection of Utah’s Grand Staircase-Escalante and Bears Ears national monuments.

If Curtis expects to keep his head above water while other Republicans sink, he’s going to have to do more than issue platitudes. He’s going to have to vote in ways that help Utahns, not suck up to the pathetic lame duck in the White House. Editorials represent the opinions of The Salt Lake Tribune editorial board , which operates independently from the newsroom.