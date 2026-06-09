Tribune convenes Texas educators for event on “What makes a great school?”

We’ll convene educators from around the state around that question and the realities shaping schools today.

Our reporting on all platforms will be truthful, transparent and respectful; our facts will be accurate, complete and fairly presented. When we make a mistake — and from time to time, we will — we will work quickly to fully address the error, correcting it within the story, detailing the error on the story page and adding it to this running list of Tribune corrections.

If you find an error, emailIt’s the question shaping every Texas classroom, and the question educators rarely get to answer together: What makes a great school? and online when we convene public school teachers, administrators and school leaders from around the state for a day built around that question and the realities shaping Texas schools today. Recent legislative sessions have rewritten who teaches, what they teach, and how their work is measured.

Schools are absorbing roles built for mental health, housing, and family services. Phones are out of classrooms, but technology’s harder questions are just beginning. And the decisions shaping Texas classrooms travel a long chain — one this symposium will help educators understand and shape. Recent changes to education policy and what they mean in the classroom In the span of a few legislative sessions, Texas has rewritten who’s allowed to teach, what they teach, and how their work gets measured.

What does this wave of changes add up to for the daily work of teaching, and is it building toward a coherent vision or pulling in different directions? Schools have absorbed roles that mental health, primary care, housing, food, immigration, and family services were built to handle, asking teachers to provide trauma response, crisis support, and care they were never trained for.

How can schools ensure students get the support they need while positioning educators to focus on teaching and learning. With phones out of the classroom, the harder question begins: when does technology elevate teaching, and when does it get in the way? From the classroom to the Capitol: Governance, voice and the work of changing Texas schools Texas schools are shaped by a long chain of decision-makers.

Where does meaningful change actually happen, and how can educators build community relationships, communicate their school’s story and grow into impactful leadership? This Texas Tribune event is eligible for up to 4 hours of continuing professional education credits through a partnership with the Association of Texas Professional Educators. The Texas Tribune and its partner newsrooms, Austin Current and Waco Bridge, are exploring the variety of factors that make a good school.

We want to hear from Texas educators, parents and students about what they think of or look for in a “good school” and what experiences or ideas have shaped that perspective. Disclosure: Association of Texas Professional Educators has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune’s journalism. Find a complete





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