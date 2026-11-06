Tribunal Rules Harassing Comment Was Joke Not Sexual Harassment

An employment tribunal in Scotland dismissed a sexual harassment claim after a radio manager told a junior employee he was his bitch to assert authority during a work meeting.

An employment tribunal in Scotland has ruled that the phrase 'You're my bitch now' does not constitute sexual harassment when used by a senior employee to assert hierarchical authority. The decision by the Aberdeen Employment Tribunal clears the path for workplace managers to enforce subordinate relationships without facing discrimination claims for similar remarks. This ruling establishes a legal precedent regarding the interpretation of workplace comments intended to reinforce professional hierarchy rather than sexual intent.

Tribunal Findings On Authority And Hierarchy

The judge at the Aberdeen Employment Tribunal determined that the remark was not sex harassment because the intent was to 'assert their authority' and reinforce the 'hierarchy' within the organization. The court found that the comment was made in a context where the senior employee felt the new subordinate was not recognizing his position. This specific legal interpretation distinguishes between malicious sexual harassment and aggressive but authorized management directives.

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The ruling emphasizes that the nature of the relationship and the specific workplace structure play a critical role in determining whether a comment crosses the line into unlawful discrimination. The tribunal concluded that the primary purpose of the statement was to correct a perceived misunderstanding of the chain of command. Therefore, the context of professional subordination outweighed the potentially offensive language used by the manager.

Background Of The Coast Radio Dispute

Craig Milne sued his employer, WBC Media CIC, for sexual harassment and discrimination after receiving the comment from senior colleague Gavin Harper. WBC Media CIC is a community interest company established in 2023 to operate Coast Radio in Peterhead, Aberdeenshire. The legal action followed a period of tension and disagreement between the new employee and the station management regarding work expectations and compensation.

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Craig Milne joined the station in May 2024 to assist Gavin Harper, who was hired as the Station Manager and sole employee. The arrangement was structured for Milne to work twenty hours a week at a rate of £12.50 per hour. Additionally, the contract included a commission of £20 per advertisement secured by the employee. Milne knew the directors of the company prior to joining and accepted these terms to help run the radio station.

Key Events Of August 21 2024

The central incident occurred on August 21, 2024, during a meeting described by the tribunal as 'relaxed and light-hearted.' The directors informed Milne that all future work requests required advance discussion and costing to ensure certainty regarding invoices. This decision arose from disagreements over invoices that significantly exceeded the contracted hours. The meeting aimed to clarify financial protocols for the company.

During this discussion, Gavin Harper made the comment 'you're my b***h now' after feeling that Milne had not respected his position as Station Manager up to that point. The tribunal record indicates that others in the room laughed at the remark, interpreting it as a joke. The meeting concluded amicably, and Milne performed thirty minutes of additional work before leaving the office without raising any immediate issues or concerns.

Escalation Of Workplace Conflict

The situation changed two days later when a radio presenter observed what they believed to be an argument between Milne and Harper. Milne accused the director of 'feeding lies' regarding the incident. At that time, Milne mentioned experiencing difficult personal circumstances and asked colleagues to respect his space. The management did not press the matter further due to these reported personal struggles and the lack of immediate formal complaint.

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Communication breakdowns followed on August 26 when Harper asked Milne about an advertisement amendment. Milne responded by stating he was seeking counseling for stress caused by Harper's behavior and lies. He demanded no further contact and threatened to expose the truth to the directors. Harper was confused by the accusation and Milne subsequently blocked his phone number, cutting off direct communication.

Formal Complaint And Legal Outcome

On August 27, Milne sent an email to the directors alleging unreasonable and unlawful treatment. He specifically cited the August 21 comment as sexual harassment, claiming it made him feel 'degraded and worthless as a person.' He argued that such conduct was unwanted and inappropriate in a professional setting. The tribunal had to weigh these subjective feelings against the stated intent of the comment.

The final ruling favored the employer, determining that the comment was a joke intended to assert authority rather than an act of sexual harassment. The tribunal noted that Milne had not complained immediately and that the comment was perceived as humor by witnesses. This judgment highlights the importance of immediate reporting and contextual interpretation in employment discrimination cases. The decision stands as a significant clarification for employers managing subordinate relationships in Scotland.