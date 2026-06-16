Tribeca spotlight interview: Marcel Ruiz of award-winning 'Summer of Three'

Zak Wojnar of Newsweek chats with Marcel Ruiz, star of 'Summer of Three,' which won multiple awards at the Tribeca Film Festival

The 2026 Tribeca Film Festival is winding down, and one of the highlights of the event is"Summer of Three," which won two major awards. In the US narrative category, it won awards for both its screenplay and acting, which was given collectively to its trio of young leads.

Marcel Ruiz has the distinction of receiving both awards, since he co-wrote the screenplay in addition to starring in the project. Ruiz stars as a teenager who left Puerto Rico as a boy and grew up in Los Angeles. But now he's back on the island following the death of his grandfather and has trouble reconnecting with his roots.

That is, until he meets Luife and Kiki , a young, free-wheeling couple who turn his life around and give him the belonging he desires. Of course, things get complicated, and the film evolves into a gripping coming-of-age story about love, freedom, and growing up in the uniquely beautiful backdrop of Puerto Rico. The film's young star and co-writer, Marcel Ruiz, grew up on camera. For him, it's a family business.

His parents are both directors, and"Summer of Three" marks his first major feature film collaboration with his father, Carlitos Ruiz Ruiz. Fortunately for viewers of his work, Marcel isn't some run-of-the-mill nepo baby. He's a Columbia graduate, and"Summer of Three" proves he has both the writing and acting chops to justify his shiny diploma.

If Marcel looks familiar, perhaps you're a fan of his childhood role on the reboot of"One Day at a Time," where he starred alongside Rita Moreno, Justina Machado, and Isabella Gomez. As of this writing, Marcel is only 22 years old, but he's already a seasoned Hollywood veteran, and"Summer of Three" marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter in his life and career. My complete interview with Marcel Ruiz can be found below.

We talk about"Summer of Three" and what it was like to make a movie with his father, as well as the responsibility of making a movie about Puerto Rico in today's politically-charged climate. Ruiz and his family hail from Puerto Rico, which makes this project particularly personal for them. He also reflects on his history, from his earliest commercials to meeting the legendary Norman Lear during his audition for"One Day at a Time.

" It's a wide-ranging chat that has me looking forward to whatever the young star decides to do next.





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