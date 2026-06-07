Tribeca Film Festival has responded after an offensive Palestine joke made by 'The Wedding Entertainer' star Elon Gold at the movie's Thursday premiere.

Margaret Cho, Lilly Wachowski Board Trans Comic Nina Nguyen’s Debut Special ‘Dreams’ As EPs, Presented By ChoTribeca Film Festival In a statement, a festival spokesperson condemned the “offensive and unacceptable” joke Gold made to a red carpet influencer about being “raped by two Israeli dogs” while filming there, making light of the systemic torture and rape of Palestinians in Israeli prisons.

“The Tribeca Festival is aware of the concerns raised regarding a clip circulating on social media and unequivocally condemns the offensive and unacceptable remarks made by Elon Gold and Lizzy Savetsky at the premiere of‘Next Life’ Review: Emilia Clarke Lives Alternate Life-Changing Choices In Drake Doremus’ Rich And Jazzy Rom-Dram – Tribeca Festival “Sexual violence and human suffering should never be mocked or minimized,” Tribeca added. “The comments do not reflect the Tribeca Festival’s values, and we regret the hurt and offense they have caused.

We have not been able to reach the filmmakers. ”While speaking to Savetsky on Thursday’s red carpet of the Village East Cinema, Gold took pride in the Gidi Dar-helmed film shooting in Israel, while making a joke about theGold said in the widely circulated clip, “It’s a really big deal, and for a film made in Israel, that’s pretty damn cool. I was only raped by two Israeli dogs.

” “I thought they only raped Palestinians,” quipped Savetsky, to which Gold responded, “No, I got also a dog. ” Following the coordinated Hamas attacks on Israel, which killed 1,200 people and took more than 250 hostages, investigators and human rights organizations haveagainst Palestinians in Israeli prisons, in some cases by dogs.

Meanwhile the death toll of Israel’s ensuing campaign in Gaza has sinceParamount+ Lands ‘Cop Land’ Series From James Mangold & Robert LevineComments On Deadline Hollywood are monitored. So don't go off topic, don't impersonate anyone, and don't get your facts wrong.





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