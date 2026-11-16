Tribeca Festival Lisboa Unveils 2026 Lineup Featuring Sundance Winners ‘Josephine’ and ‘The Incomer’

Sundance prize winners 'Josephine' and 'The Incomer,' along with Berlin Silver Bear winner 'Queen at Sea,' will screen at Tribeca Festival Lisboa.

Sundance prize winners “Josephine” and “The Incomer,” along with Berlin Silver Bear winner “Queen at Sea,” are among the films set to screen at the third edition of Tribeca Festival Lisboa, which will run Dec. 9-13 in the Portuguese capital.

The five-day festival will feature a slate of international and Portuguese films, alongside conversations and special events with Bob Odenkirk, Alec Baldwin, Isla Fisher, Zosia Mamet, Edward Burns, Zach Woods and W. Kamau Bell. Screenings and events will take place across several venues along Lisbon’s Avenida da Liberdade.

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The program also features several selections from this year’s Tribeca Festival in New York, including Burns’ “Finnegan’s Foursome,” which he directed and stars in; “The Accompanist,” the feature directorial debut of Woods; and Joshua Z. Weinstein’s “Here I’m Alive,” which received a special jury mention for best U.S. narrative feature. Rounding out the international slate are Rob Burnett’s “In Memoriam,” Rachel Rose’s “The Last Day” and Michael LaHaie’s “Bob and David Climb Machu Picchu,” featuring Odenkirk.

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Odenkirk, Burns, Woods, Weinstein and Burnett are expected to attend screenings and participate in conversations about their films.

“Following a banner year in New York, it’s especially meaningful to see the festival’s spirit taking root in Lisbon, with audiences who are as curious and passionate about storytelling as we are,” Cusumano said in a statement. “Our program brings together established voices and exciting new filmmakers, with films that are funny, moving, and deeply personal. ” Portuguese cinema will also be represented through a dedicated program curated by Rui Tendinha.

Selections include Vicente Alves do Ó’s “O Dia Mais Feliz da Minha Vida,” António Borges Correia’s “Também Tu Clara,” Luís Galvão Teles’ “Vindima,” Cláudio Jordão’s “Viagens entre Estrelas e Ondas,” Tekla Taidell’s “6:06” and Bárbara Tinoco’s documentary “Mulherzinha. ” Portuguese shorts include “Bom Dia ” from Diogo Brito, “My Type” from returning festival ambassador Daniela Ruah and “Prova de Cor” from Joana Botelho.

The festival is also expanding its live programming with the introduction of Tribeca Night Live, a series of events combining comedy, conversation and music. Bell, Ruah and Portuguese comedian Luís Franco-Bastos will host the evening programming, while musical offerings include “Xmas with Mozart,” marking the 270th anniversary of the composer’s birth, and an audiovisual performance by Portuguese electronic musician Moullinex and his MXGPU project.

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Now in its third year, Tribeca Festival Lisboa serves as an international extension of the New York-based festival, with an emphasis on independent and awards-season cinema. Its inaugural edition in 2024 hosted the Portuguese premiere of Sean Baker’s eventual best picture Oscar winner “Anora,” while the 2025 edition featured Portuguese premieres of Yorgos Lanthimos’ “Bugonia” and Mary Bronstein’s “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You.

” “Tribeca Festival Lisboa is an important part of how we’re extending Tribeca’s reach and connecting with audiences around the world,” said Rebecca Glashow, CEO of Tribeca Enterprises.

“This partnership reflects our broader vision of bringing artists, audiences, and creative communities together in new ways, while remaining rooted in Lisbon’s own creative community. ” The festival will take place at Cinema São Jorge, Teatro Tivoli BBVA and Capitólio. It is co-organized by Tribeca Enterprises, Impresa and Lisboa Cultura, with support from the Lisbon City Council and several corporate and tourism partners.

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