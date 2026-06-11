Tribeca Festival Honors Global Storytellers at 25th Anniversary Edition

The 25th Tribeca Festival celebrates a diverse group of filmmakers, with major wins for Cotton Fever, Labrador – Autopsy of Silence, and Jail Time Records across various narrative and documentary categories.

The 25th anniversary of the Tribeca Festival has culminated in a celebration of cinematic bravery and boundary-pushing narratives. Cara Cusumano, the director and senior vice president of programming, highlighted that this year's winners represent the core spirit of the festival by producing fearless work that transcends international borders and expands the traditional forms of cinema.

According to Cusumano, the power of storytelling is essential for uncovering humanity in the most unexpected places. As the festival marks a quarter-century of existence, it continues to emphasize that powerful stories serve a purpose beyond mere entertainment; they are tools to deepen human empathy, broaden societal perspectives, and foster a stronger sense of global connection.

To add to the prestige of the event, select category winners were presented with a Tribeca Festival art award, curated by Zoe Lukov and supported by Chanel, with artists donating their works to the honored filmmakers. While many awards have been handed out, the highly anticipated Audience Awards, which are decided by public voting throughout the event, will be announced at a later date.

In the U.S. Narrative Feature category, the film Cotton Fever, directed by Daniel Blake Schwartz, secured the prestigious Founders Award. The jury described the film as a heartbreaking and well-told exploration of the grueling cycle of addiction and the immense difficulties associated with escaping its destructive grip. The film was praised for depicting a deep love existing amidst chaos, criminality, and co-dependency.

Adding to the success of Cotton Fever, Tom Acton Fitzgerald won the award for Best Cinematography, with the jury noting that the visuals were naturalistic and gritty yet poetic, offering a painterly interpretation of a harsh reality. Another standout was Summer of Three from Puerto Rico, which took home awards for both Best Performance—awarded to Marcel Ruiz, Paolo Schoene, and Kiki Montilla—and Best Screenplay.

The jury was captivated by the warm and charismatic presence of the actors and the screenplay's ability to balance soulfulness with entertainment while tackling heavy themes of cultural identity, family, mortality, and grief. Additionally, the film Here I’m Alive, directed by Joshua Z Weinstein, received a Special Jury Mention for its sensitive portrayal of rarely explored subcultures, including internet addiction, alienation, and the modern obsession with instant fame.

The international segment of the festival was dominated by the Canadian production Labrador – Autopsy of Silence, directed by Rodrigue Jean. This film won the award for Best International Narrative Feature, with the jury praising it as a confidently crafted and spiritually mindful piece of cinema that immersed the audience in a haunting world. The film also secured wins for Best Performance, awarded to Christopher Angatookalook for his soulful portrayal of emotional solitude, and Best Cinematography, awarded to Mathieu Laverdière.

The cinematography was specifically lauded for making the audience feel the claustrophobia of a cargo freighter on a frigid, vast ocean. Other international highlights included the Brazilian film Funk, which received a Special Jury Mention for the incredible energy and dynamism of actresses Duda Santos and Mc Nem, as well as the film Zejtune, which won Best Screenplay for its focus on reclaiming history and music.

Finally, the documentary category saw Jail Time Records, directed by Dione Roach and Steve Happi, take the top prize for Best Documentary Feature. The jury described the film as a captivating and unexpected masterpiece that simply demands to be seen, leaving an unforgettable impression on all who viewed it





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