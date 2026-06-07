Tribeca Festival condemns Actor Elon Gold and influencer Lizzy Savetsky's 'offensive' dog rape joke

Actor Elon Gold and pro-Israel influencer Lizzy Savetsky face backlash and Tribeca Festival condemnation over a Palestine joke.

Comedian Elon Gold speaks at the opening night gala for the 36th Israel Film Festival at Saban Theatre on November 13, 2024 in Beverly Hills.

Actor-comedian Elon Gold and pro-Israel influencer Lizzy Savetsky are facing backlash after making an “offensive” joke in an interview on the red carpet for “The Wedding Entertainer ” at the Tribeca Festival. In the interview, Gold said the film was shot in Israel.

“I was only raped by two Israeli dogs,” he said. The clip spread widely on social media and drew outrage. In a statement posted on social media, the Tribeca Festival called the remarks “offensive and unacceptable. ” “Sexual violence and human suffering should never be mocked or minimized,” the statement said.

“The comments do not reflect the Tribeca Festival’s values, and we regret the hurt and offense they have caused. ” The statement said the festival had not been able to reach the filmmakers. A Tribeca spokesperson said Savetsky was not in the film and was not credentialed by the festival, but was invited to the premiere by the film team. Gold’s manager did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a video statement posted to social media, Savetsky said the remarks were in reference to a “ridiculous claim”The paper “published this piece with zero evidence. And we’re all just supposed to sit here with a straight face and take it like it is some sort of truth.

” She added that the film festival is a “forum that is meant to spark dialogue” and that Jewish comedians throughout history have used humor as a way to cope with anti-Semitism.to raise the $20,000 he needs to marry off his daughter. He convinces his childhood best friend to let him co-host his son’s wedding alongside a “younger and flashier” wedding MC — played by Gold —who had already been hired. Gold is also an executive producer.

Alene Tchekmedyian is an investigative reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, focusing on accountability stories and writing about failures by officials to comply with transparency laws. Before joining The Times in 2016, she reported on crime and policing for the Glendale News-Press and Burbank Leader. Rebuilding L.A.

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