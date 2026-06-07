Tribeca 2026 After Hours: A Guide to the Fest’s Best After Parties and Events

From an opening night featuring a performance from Earth, Wind & Fire to a star-studdded Chanel luncheon, a guide to the best Tribeca events.

35+ Father’s Day Gifts for Every Type of Dad, From Luxe Headphones and Limited-Edition Vinyl to George Clooney’s New Non-Alc BeerAs New York City braces for a stretch of 80-degree days this week, Tribeca’s 25th anniversary edition is also bringing some serious heat to New York’s after-hours circuit.

Running June 3-14, this year’s festival opened with Questlove’s new Earth, Wind & Fire documentary and a live performance from Earth, Wind & Fire and The Roots at the Beacon Theatre, before closing with “Alicia Keys: Girl From Hell’s Kitchen. ”Tribeca Festival Condemns Palestinian 'Dog Rape' Joke Made on 'The Wedding Entertainer' Red Carpet: 'Human Suffering Should Never Be Mocked' In between, the milestone edition is set to turn lower Manhattan into a revolving door of filmmakers, musicians, fashion insiders and brand power players, with Robert De Niro and Jane Rosenthal anchoring a slate of private events backed by partners including OKX, Chanel, Diageo, AT&T, 8AM and City National Bank.

“At Tribeca, the Festival experience doesn’t end when the credits roll. Thanks to our partners, we’re able to create spaces where filmmakers, artists, and audiences can come together to connect, share ideas, and celebrate creativity,” Megan Younger, SVP of Partnerships, Client Services & Activation at the Tribeca Festival, tells.

“From intimate gatherings to tentpole celebrations, these events are an essential part of the Festival experience. They capture the unforgettable energy that makes Tribeca so special and serve one of our core goals: bringing people together through storytelling, culture, and joy. ” The anniversary year also arrives with one of Tribeca’s most stacked lineups, including 118 feature films, a record 103 world premieres and a heavy dose of music-driven programming.

But as always, some of the festival’s most closely watched moments will happen after the credits roll, as premiere after-parties, filmmaker lunches and late-night brand activations take over downtown restaurants, hotels and members-only rooms. Here are the buzziest Tribeca Festival parties and events to know this year:Tribeca Festival co-founders Robert De Niro and Jane Rosenthal hosted a tribute to former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg at the Perelman Performing Arts Center, honoring his pivotal role in helping launch the festival in its inaugural year.

De Niro and Rosenthal also hosted a kickoff lunch bringing together jury members, programmers and industry leaders ahead of the 25th edition. Following the opening-night world premiere of Questlove’s Earth, Wind & Fire documentary and a special Beacon Theatre performance by Earth, Wind & Fire and The Roots, the festival headed uptown for an opening-night celebration sponsored by OKX and City National Bank. The “Mario” premiere was followed by an after-party at The Little Ned, sponsored by OKX.

Chanel’s annual luncheon celebrated female and nonbinary filmmakers and their contributions to the arts. Attendees included Katie Holmes, Meg Ryan, Myha’la, Supriya Ganesh, Jodie Foster, Maggie Rogers, Tommy Dorfman and more. The premiere of “The Revisionist” will be followed by a Soho Grand after-party sponsored by Bulleit. The AT&T-backed “Take Me Home” premiere will continue with an after-party at Miru.

Katie Holmes’ “Happy Hours” gets the Soho Grand treatment with an after-party sponsored by Don Julio. The “Finnegan’s Foursome” premiere will be followed by a City Vineyard celebration sponsored by 8AM. De Niro and Rosenthal will host a celebratory brunch for filmmakers and creators premiering work at the festival, alongside partners MOME and the DGA. Expected to be one of the week’s most fashion-forward events, CHANEL’s Artist Awards party will bring together film and style insiders at Tribeca Grill.

The film’s premiere will be followed by a Soho Grand after-party sponsored by OKX. De Niro and Rosenthal will present the annual Founder Award for Best U.S. Narrative Feature during the festival’s awards ceremony, followed by a cocktail reception and after-hours scene drawing industry heavyweights and breakout talent.

Tribeca will close out its 25th anniversary with 10 Lives Studios and Alicia Keys at Capitale on Bowery, featuring a headline performance by Keys tied to closing-night documentary “Alicia Keys: Girl From Hell’s Kitchen. ”‘Love Island USA’ Season 8 Is Peacock’s Most-Watched TV Debut Ever, With 23% of Viewership on Phones and TabletsFrom ‘Euphoria’ to ‘Margo’s Got Money Troubles’; Webcam Sex Work is TV’s Newest Career Fixation Rhea Seehorn and ‘Pluribus’ Cast Debate the Hive Mind, Ask Burning Questions and Give Season 2 Update From ‘Scream 2’ and ‘Monster’ to ‘Big Mistakes,’ How Laurie Metcalf Has Mastered the Art of the Complicated Mother





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