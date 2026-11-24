The Senate passed a bill to encourage energy production and job creation, but environmental groups are concerned about how it will do so.

The Senate passed a bill to encourage energy production and job creation, but environmental groups are concerned about how it will do so.

“We support building clean energy and housing faster. We don’t support giving up the public’s voice on public lands to do it," said Stacey Wittek, Executive Director, Conserve Southwest Utah.

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“This bill gets transmission right, but the fine print would lock in projects on Utah’s public lands before the public has a fair chance to weigh in. ” The bill — Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act — is co-sponsored by Utah Sen. Mike Lee. It passed the Senate 62-33 and has not yet been voted on by the House.

It could increase energy production, create jobs, and lower energy costs by accelerating project approval processes. Jessica Wiarda, a member of the Hopi-Tewa Tribe and an Indigenous educator, said speeding up development could harm tribal communities and their lands. Her tribe has lived on its land for 1,000 years, but she feels lawmakers do not seek tribal input about what should happen there.

“Colonization is still happening today,” Wiarda said. “The soul of the land is at stake, and speeding things up has never gone well for us as tribes. It really breaks my heart because I have to articulate my humanity every day to representatives that have bare minimum knowledge of what we actually go through.

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" Wiarda said tribes support portions of the bill, including building green energy, but questioned what costs could come with accelerating development. “Our tribes do need the parts of the bill that are good,” she said. “Yes, we do need to build green energy. That’s not a problem, necessarily.

The main issue is, what are the costs that they are literally going to remove to get to progress? ” Steve Bloch, legal director with the Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance, said laws such as the National Environmental Policy Act and National Historic Preservation Act require federal agencies to share information about proposed projects and conduct environmental or cultural resource analyses before acting.

Among the concerns raised about the bill are that it would shorten and simplify environmental reviews, reduce the time available to file legal challenges, and limit the ability to halt projects before construction begins. Bloch said he worries agencies could feel less incentive to follow environmental laws if there is little penalty for violating them.

“I feel like the BAAJA bill is going to be bad for Utah and bad for the places Utahns know and love,” Bloch said. "If it is a data center, if it is a transmission line through your neighborhood, if it's an oil and gas project that has real significant impacts on tribal resources, the project may not have to stop in its tracks and wait until we know what those impacts are and the agency takes steps to address it.

Instead, the project may move ahead.

" "Once issued, permits would be nearly impossible for future administrations to revisit. These rules apply equally to oil and gas, mining and industrial development on the lands where Utahns hike, ride, hunt and graze," added Wittek.

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"Speeding up permits is a worthy goal. Making them nearly impossible to revisit, even when the review was done improperly, is not. ” Bloch said the bill has important goals, including creating jobs, supporting renewable energy, and making transmission lines more affordable and predictable.

However, he believes those goals could be met while still protecting clean air and water and public lands.

“It’s so buried with all the bad that we don’t think it’s worth the cost,” he said. "There's really not going to be the checks and balances that people expect to be there to make sure the projects are being done in a thoughtful way. " Wiarda said accelerating development could sacrifice the attention to community needs. She said past projects have not hired tribal members and have harmed the landscape.

“Utah really lacks that big picture,” she said. “All they focus on is, ‘What’s the immediate GDP? What’s the dollar sign? ’ You might be making more dollars, but there’s only so many dollars we can make before it’s unsustainable.

I kind of think we've reached this precipice of like, there's only so much growth Utah can do. Utah can only claim the best in the world economy for so long before we actually run out of resources, and I think we've hit that.

" 2News reached out to Senator Lee's office but did not receive a response. Key questions include: how lawmakers will ensure Utah's lands and cultural resources will still be protected, how will they ensure future jobs go to locals and tribal nations, and what specific projects — energy development, transmission lines, or data centers — would be built if this passes the House. Advocates for environmental and tribal rights say they're hoping for a different result for the House.

"We urge Utah’s House delegation to insist this bill be fixed before it becomes law, so that we can build what we need without giving up the public’s voice," Wittek said.33-year-old South Jordan man identified after fatal crash on South Jordan ParkwayMarine Corps releases statement after Utah service member found dead in CaliforniaSisters seek driver who hit Utah single mother of six, left her in gutter